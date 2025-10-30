Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Rare Meteorite Fragments Found in Lunar Soil Samples by China, Unlocking Mysteries

Lunar soil samples have been brought to Earth by China's lunar mission Chang'e-6. China has found something rare in this soil. What is the whole story? Let's find out.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 30, 2025

China's Chang'e 6 space mission found rare meteorite fragments on Moon

China's Chang'e 6 space mission found rare meteorite fragments on Moon (Image: Patrika)

Space agencies worldwide are engaged in various space-related discoveries. In this context, China had sent the Chang'e-6 mission to the Moon. This mission is the sixth robotic mission of China's lunar exploration program, operated by the China National Space Administration (CNSA). It was the first mission in human history to collect samples from the far side of the Moon and bring them back to Earth.

China Discovers... in Lunar Soil Samples from the Moon

Lunar soil samples have been brought to Earth by China's Chang'e-6 lunar mission. In the examination of these lunar soil samples, scientists have found fragments of rare meteorites.

This Discovery Could Prove Significant

Chinese scientists believe this discovery could be significant in understanding the process of material exchange within the solar system. The fragments of rare meteorites found are similar to CI chondrite meteorites. These are extremely rare on Earth, making up less than 1% of all meteorites found to date.

Could Unravel the Mystery of Water's Origin

According to scientists at the Guangzhou Institute, this discovery provides evidence that material from the outer solar system can reach the inner solar system. This will help in understanding the origin of water on the Moon's surface and will also open new avenues for research.

