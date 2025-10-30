Rare Meteorite Fragments Found in Lunar Soil Samples by China, Unlocking Mysteries

China's Chang'e 6 space mission found rare meteorite fragments on Moon (Image: Patrika)
Space agencies worldwide are engaged in various space-related discoveries. In this context, China had sent the Chang'e-6 mission to the Moon. This mission is the sixth robotic mission of China's lunar exploration program, operated by the China National Space Administration (CNSA). It was the first mission in human history to collect samples from the far side of the Moon and bring them back to Earth.
Lunar soil samples have been brought to Earth by China's Chang'e-6 lunar mission. In the examination of these lunar soil samples, scientists have found fragments of rare meteorites.
Chinese scientists believe this discovery could be significant in understanding the process of material exchange within the solar system. The fragments of rare meteorites found are similar to CI chondrite meteorites. These are extremely rare on Earth, making up less than 1% of all meteorites found to date.
According to scientists at the Guangzhou Institute, this discovery provides evidence that material from the outer solar system can reach the inner solar system. This will help in understanding the origin of water on the Moon's surface and will also open new avenues for research.
