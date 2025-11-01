RBI New Data: Georgia Becomes New Destination for Indian Medical Students Post Ukraine War, Expenses Rise Fivefold

The war in Ukraine has now entered its fourth year, profoundly altering the lives of thousands of Indian students. Ukraine, once a top destination for affordable medical courses, is no longer the preferred choice as students seek safer and more reliable alternatives. In this scenario, Georgia is rapidly emerging as a new option. New data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reveals that Indians sent $50.25 million to Georgia for educational purposes in 2024-25, a nearly fivefold increase from $10.33 million in 2018-19. Prior to the war, Ukraine was a favoured educational hub for Indian students, with over $39 million sent in 2020-21. However, the situation deteriorated after Russia's invasion in 2022, causing the remittance figure to drop to just $10.6 million in 2022-23 and a mere $2.4 million in 2024-25. Consequently, Ukraine has almost disappeared from the top list of destinations. During the same period, Georgia (Georgia Medical Education) seized the opportunity. It climbed from 21st position in 2018-19 to 12th place currently.