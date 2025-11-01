Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

RBI New Data: Georgia Becomes New Destination for Indian Medical Students Post Ukraine War, Expenses Rise Fivefold

The fees for top colleges for Indian MBBS students in Georgia range from 4,000-7,500 USD annually, totalling 24,000-45,000 USD over six years. The cheapest are Batumi and Akaki (24,000 USD), and the most expensive is DTMU (45,000 USD).

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 01, 2025

Study Abroad Trends 2025

Study Abroad Trends 2025 (AI Image-Gemini)

The war in Ukraine has now entered its fourth year, profoundly altering the lives of thousands of Indian students. Ukraine, once a top destination for affordable medical courses, is no longer the preferred choice as students seek safer and more reliable alternatives. In this scenario, Georgia is rapidly emerging as a new option. New data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reveals that Indians sent $50.25 million to Georgia for educational purposes in 2024-25, a nearly fivefold increase from $10.33 million in 2018-19. Prior to the war, Ukraine was a favoured educational hub for Indian students, with over $39 million sent in 2020-21. However, the situation deteriorated after Russia's invasion in 2022, causing the remittance figure to drop to just $10.6 million in 2022-23 and a mere $2.4 million in 2024-25. Consequently, Ukraine has almost disappeared from the top list of destinations. During the same period, Georgia (Georgia Medical Education) seized the opportunity. It climbed from 21st position in 2018-19 to 12th place currently.

Russia Also Emerges as a Strong Alternative

Despite the ongoing conflict, Russia continues to attract Indian students. In 2024-25, $69.94 million was sent for studies in Russia, marking a 200% increase from the previous year. Similarly, Russia moved from 23rd position in 2018-19 to 11th place now. Students are opting for cities away from border regions, driven by concerns for safety and security, yet reassured by the affordability and accreditation of the courses.

Georgia's Appeal to Students

Georgia was already renowned for its physiotherapy and paramedical courses, and now MBBS is also gaining prominence. The reasons include affordable fees, easy visa processes, proximity to Europe, and convenient living arrangements. Many students are transferring directly from Ukraine to Georgia. Pratibha Jain, CEO of EduBroad Consulting, states, "Georgia was popular even before the war, but its popularity has surged as students prioritise safety. They can complete their studies here and also find employment opportunities."

What RBI Data Indicates

According to Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) data obtained through an RTI query, while there has been an overall decline in remittances for education in 2024-25, Georgia has seen a 19% increase in this category. For instance, the amount rose from $42.38 million in 2023-24 to $50.25 million in the current period. Information provided in Parliament indicates that in 2019, only 4,148 Indian students went to Georgia for studies. By 2023, this number had increased to 10,470.

Changes in Top Destinations

The United States remains the number one destination, although remittances decreased by 10% from 2023-24. Canada experienced the most significant drop, with a 43% decrease. Australia saw a 5% decline, while the UK recorded a 12% increase and Germany a substantial 70% surge. However, in the realm of medical studies, Georgia and Russia are the new rising stars.

A New Trend for Students

Overseas education consultants highlight that Georgia offers world-class courses taught in English, with lower costs and a secure environment. The war has prompted students to re-evaluate their choices, with a strong aversion to taking risks. Georgia has effectively capitalised on this shift.

Top Medical Colleges in Georgia: MBBS Fee Structure 2025

Indian Students Also Prioritise Safety

This trend underscores how geopolitical crises impact education. Indian students are now looking beyond just affordable courses to ensure their safety. Georgia's rise represents a strategic shift.

