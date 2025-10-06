Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

Russia Denies Supplying Jet Engines to Pakistan, Calls Reports ‘Illogical’

Russia has denied reports of supplying engines for Chinese-made JF-17 fighter jets to Pakistan. Russian officials have termed these reports illogical and stated that such claims are unbelievable for professional observers. Russia's cooperation with Pakistan is not intended to make India uncomfortable.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 06, 2025

vladimir putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Image: IANS)

Russia has dismissed reports claiming that Moscow would supply engines for Chinese-made JF-17 fighter jets to Pakistan.

Russia has termed these reports as illogical. Media reports, quoting Russian officials, stated that there has been no confirmation of any supply of RD-93MA engines for JF-17 Block 3 jet aircraft from Russia to Pakistan.

Such reports are illogical and completely unbelievable to professional observers. Moscow does not have a level of cooperation with Pakistan that would make India uncomfortable.

Strong Criticism of Congress's Statement

Meanwhile, following Russia's denial, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly criticised the Congress party's statement, which termed the issue as a diplomatic failure and sought a response from the Modi government.

BJP National Spokesperson Tuhin Sinha questioned why the Congress was repeatedly making pro-Pakistan statements without evidence, especially when India and Russia share cordial relations and preparations are underway for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India in December.

India and Russia Relations

Relations between India and Russia are historical and deep-rooted, spanning political, economic, military, and cultural spheres. The relationship between the two countries began during the Soviet Union era, when India gained its independence. Since then, both countries have maintained close ties with each other.

Political relations between India and Russia are also strong. Leaders of both countries regularly interact with each other and cooperate on various issues.

Recently, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook a two-day visit to Russia, during which he held discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During this visit, both leaders discussed strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation in various fields.

India Imports Oil, Gas, and Other Energy Resources from Russia

India imports oil, gas, and other energy resources from Russia, while Russia imports various types of products from India. Recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia now wants to buy larger quantities of grain, fruits, vegetables, and medicines from India.

Published on:

06 Oct 2025 12:17 pm

Published on: Oct 06, 2025 12:17 pm
English News / World / Russia Denies Supplying Jet Engines to Pakistan, Calls Reports 'Illogical'

