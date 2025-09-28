Russia Will End War with Ukraine, Sets Conditions, Threatens Western Countries

Putin and Zelenskyy (Photo - Washington Post)
Russia has sent a clear message to Western countries via the United Nations. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, addressing the general debate of the UN General Assembly, stated that any aggression against Russia would be met with a decisive response. Alongside this, he has also laid down conditions for ending the war with Ukraine.
He said that Western countries are repeatedly threatening the use of force against Russia. They are also accusing Russia of planning to attack NATO and EU countries.
Lavrov stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly denied such provocations. He has clearly said that Russia has never had, nor does it have, any such intentions.
Regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, Lavrov said that, as the Russian President has repeatedly emphasised, Russia has been and remains ready for dialogue to address the root causes of the conflict from the outset.
He further stated that there must be reliable guarantees for Russia's security and vital interests. The Russian Foreign Minister said that the rights of Russians and Russian-speaking people in the territories controlled by Ukraine must be restored. They must also be respected. If this happens, we are ready to negotiate with Ukraine.
On Russia-US relations, Lavrov said that Russia looks forward to the US contributing to finding realistic ways to resolve the Ukraine crisis, as well as wishing to develop practical cooperation without adopting any ideological stance.
He stressed that Russia and the United States bear a special responsibility for the global situation and for avoiding risks that could push humanity into a new war.
