Russian Regions Rocked by Ukrainian Drone Attacks, 12 Dead

Ukrainian drone attacks have caused a storm across various parts of Russia overnight. According to officials, at least 12 people have lost their lives in these suspected attacks, while many others have been injured. The incident began with an explosion at a factory in the town of Kopeysk in the Chelyabinsk region, which caused heavy destruction on Wednesday night. Local media and administration reported that the attack targeted a plastic production plant associated with the Russian military, which is subject to Western sanctions. This incident has sent a wave of grief across Russia.