Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Russian Regions Rocked by Ukrainian Drone Attacks, 12 Dead

Drone Attacks Russia: Ukraine's drone attacks have caused a stir in several regions of Russia, resulting in 12 deaths.

3 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 24, 2025

Drone Attacks Russia

Ukraine drone attack (Image: The Washington Post)

Ukrainian drone attacks have caused a storm across various parts of Russia overnight. According to officials, at least 12 people have lost their lives in these suspected attacks, while many others have been injured. The incident began with an explosion at a factory in the town of Kopeysk in the Chelyabinsk region, which caused heavy destruction on Wednesday night. Local media and administration reported that the attack targeted a plastic production plant associated with the Russian military, which is subject to Western sanctions. This incident has sent a wave of grief across Russia.

Governor Alexey Texler Confirms

Chelyabinsk Governor Alexey Texler confirmed that 12 people died in the explosion, and five injured individuals remain in critical condition. He clarified that it was not a drone attack but an explosion caused by an internal issue at the plant. By Thursday evening, a total of 29 people were injured, with 11 still reported missing. Local residents gathered in the town's central square to pay tribute to the deceased and sought information about the missing employees. The head of the trade union was compelled to read out the names of the deceased, highlighting the depth of this tragedy.

It is difficult to understand how such a big tragedy occurred

Governor Texler was seen laying flowers at a makeshift memorial, while Alexander Balashov, CEO of Plastmass company, offered condolences to the residents. He stated, "It is difficult to understand how such a big tragedy occurred." According to a local news outlet, Balashov emphasised that fulfilling the state defence order is now the priority, as the country's future is linked to it. Paying deep respects to the deceased, he said that this loss would strengthen Russia's solidarity. The plant is involved in manufacturing ammunition for the Russian army, which raises concerns about potential attacks.

One woman was injured by shrapnel

Another explosion was reported late at night near a military base in Stavropol, southern Russia. According to media reports, a children's stroller laden with explosives was left near a bus stop. This resulted in one woman being injured by shrapnel, while one person was arrested and charged with terrorism. This incident raises questions about Russia's internal security. Similarly, in the Bryansk and Belgorod regions bordering Ukraine, drone attacks killed two civilians, targeting vehicles.

56 drones in Belgorod, 22 in Bryansk, and 14 in Ryazan were involved

An industrial unit in the Ryazan region also caught fire after being targeted by a drone attack. Governor Pavel Malkov reported that the incident occurred due to drone debris. According to the independent news outlet Astra, the Ryazan oil refinery was targeted, but there were no reports of casualties. Russia's Ministry of Defence claimed that its air defence destroyed or intercepted 139 Ukrainian drones overnight. This included 56 drones in Belgorod, 22 in Bryansk, and 14 in Ryazan. This claim underscores Russia's defensive capabilities in the war, but the death toll challenges it.

Public Anger and Social Media Uproar

The incident has drawn significant reactions on social media. Users on X are demanding strict action from the Russian government, while some are praising Ukraine's strategy. Many have called it a symbol of the brutality of war, and a flood of condolence messages has poured in. Residents of Chelyabinsk have started an online petition demanding stronger defences against drone attacks. This debate highlights the human aspect of the war.

Further Investigation and Action Expected

The question now is how Russia will respond to these attacks. The Ministry of Defence has claimed to have thwarted the drone attacks, but the deaths have intensified the investigation. Experts believe that Ukraine's improved drone technology will force Russia to adopt new strategies. Further attacks are anticipated in the coming days, and eyes are on Russia's air defence.

The Economic Cost of War

This attack is also impacting Russia's economy. Attacks on critical plants like oil refineries could disrupt fuel supply, potentially leading to a surge in global oil prices. Countries like India, which import oil from Russia, could also feel the impact. Experts say this war has now become a game of economic weapons, not just military ones.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Russia

Russia Ukraine War

world news

World News in Hindi

World News Live Updates

Published on:

24 Oct 2025 06:35 pm

English News / World / Russian Regions Rocked by Ukrainian Drone Attacks, 12 Dead

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Baba Vanga's Prediction: Surge in Gold Prices in 2026 Captivates Investors

World

Alaska Airlines Flights Temporarily Halted Due to IT Outage

Alaska Airlines
World

Putin Says: ‘If Tomahawk missiles come our way, we will respond decisively’ – Dialogue is a better option in conflict

World

Mosquitoes Found for the First Time in This Country, Impact of Global Warming

Mosquito in Iceland
World

Meta's Big Decision: Around 600 Jobs to Go in AI Unit

Meta
Technology
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.