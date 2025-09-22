Russia's Space Radiation Experiment: 65 of 75 Mice Return Alive

Russia sent 75 mice into space aboard the Bion-M2 satellite to study the effects of space radiation. However, not all the mice returned to Earth alive; only 65 of the mice survived the mission. Ten mice perished in space. The Russian Academy of Sciences reported that the landing capsule successfully landed on Earth recently after 30 days. A small fire ignited in the dry grass near the landing site, but it was quickly extinguished.
Scientists declared the mission a success. After the mice returned to Earth, scientists conducted tests to examine the effects of space travel on them. Mission experts stated that the deaths of the ten mice were not due to environmental factors or technical malfunctions, but rather, infighting amongst the mice.
A scientist involved in the mission explained that the mice were divided into different groups to study the effects of space. The DNA of some mice was altered to examine the effects of radiation. Some mice received fresh food and water, while others received older food and special water.
This experiment will help scientists understand the effects of space on living organisms and identify measures to protect against the harmful effects of radiation in space.