World

Russia's Space Radiation Experiment: 65 of 75 Mice Return Alive

Russia sent 75 mice into space to study the effects of radiation. However, not all of them returned to Earth alive.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 22, 2025

Mice sent into space
Mice sent into space (Photo: Patrika)

Russia sent 75 mice into space aboard the Bion-M2 satellite to study the effects of space radiation. However, not all the mice returned to Earth alive; only 65 of the mice survived the mission. Ten mice perished in space. The Russian Academy of Sciences reported that the landing capsule successfully landed on Earth recently after 30 days. A small fire ignited in the dry grass near the landing site, but it was quickly extinguished.

Mission Successful

Scientists declared the mission a success. After the mice returned to Earth, scientists conducted tests to examine the effects of space travel on them. Mission experts stated that the deaths of the ten mice were not due to environmental factors or technical malfunctions, but rather, infighting amongst the mice.

Mice Divided into Groups

A scientist involved in the mission explained that the mice were divided into different groups to study the effects of space. The DNA of some mice was altered to examine the effects of radiation. Some mice received fresh food and water, while others received older food and special water.

Research Findings

This experiment will help scientists understand the effects of space on living organisms and identify measures to protect against the harmful effects of radiation in space.

Published on:

22 Sept 2025 01:16 pm

English News / World / Russia's Space Radiation Experiment: 65 of 75 Mice Return Alive
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.