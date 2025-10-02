Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

Scientists Develop Spider-like Robot with Potential for Future Construction

New Discovery: Scientists in Australia have created a robot that looks like a spider. This robot could be used for house-building work in the future.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 02, 2025

Spider like robot

Spider like robot (Photo - ABC News on social media)

Scientists worldwide are constantly engaged in new discoveries. Technology is also advancing rapidly with time, and we often witness new inventions. In today's era, scientists are working extensively on robotics technology and developing various concepts for robots. Something similar has been done by scientists in Australia, who have created a new type of robot.

Scientists Create Spider-Like Robot

Scientists in Australia have built a spider-like robot named Charlotte. It has been constructed by scientists from Crest Robotics and Earthbuilt Technology.

Could Be Useful in Future Home Construction

This robot, built by Australian scientists, could be useful in future home construction. This robot is a unique blend of robotics and 3D printing. It can transform raw materials directly into walls and structures. It is small and flexible, allowing it to climb walls like a spider to 3D print houses. The robot uses a method where sand, crushed brick, and other loose materials are packed into fabric tubes, which are then compressed into structural walls.

Plans for Construction on the Moon

This robot has also been developed with future construction on the Moon in mind. This spider-like robot is quite lightweight and can be folded, making it easy to transport into space. Transporting traditional construction materials and human labour to the Moon would be extremely expensive and complex. In such a scenario, a robot like Charlotte could prove to be very useful.

Published on:

02 Oct 2025 12:49 pm

World / Scientists Develop Spider-like Robot with Potential for Future Construction

Patrika Site Logo

