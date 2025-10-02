Scientists Develop Spider-like Robot with Potential for Future Construction

Spider like robot (Photo - ABC News on social media)
Scientists worldwide are constantly engaged in new discoveries. Technology is also advancing rapidly with time, and we often witness new inventions. In today's era, scientists are working extensively on robotics technology and developing various concepts for robots. Something similar has been done by scientists in Australia, who have created a new type of robot.
Scientists in Australia have built a spider-like robot named Charlotte. It has been constructed by scientists from Crest Robotics and Earthbuilt Technology.
This robot, built by Australian scientists, could be useful in future home construction. This robot is a unique blend of robotics and 3D printing. It can transform raw materials directly into walls and structures. It is small and flexible, allowing it to climb walls like a spider to 3D print houses. The robot uses a method where sand, crushed brick, and other loose materials are packed into fabric tubes, which are then compressed into structural walls.
This robot has also been developed with future construction on the Moon in mind. This spider-like robot is quite lightweight and can be folded, making it easy to transport into space. Transporting traditional construction materials and human labour to the Moon would be extremely expensive and complex. In such a scenario, a robot like Charlotte could prove to be very useful.
