Scientists suggest possibility of new planet in solar system

Scientists have indicated the possibility of finding a new planet in the solar system. This has also raised hopes of shedding new light on the mysteries of space.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 08, 2025

Signs of new planet in solar system

Signs of new planet in solar system (Photo: Patrika)

Scientists researching space-related matters are also engaged in efforts to discover new planets in the solar system. Recently, scientists from Princeton University in America have indicated the possibility of a new planet in the solar system. They have found signs of a new planet in the solar system, which they have named 'Planet Y'. Although this planet has not been seen yet, it has been inferred based on the tilted orbits of the Kuiper Belt beyond Neptune.

Likely Larger Than Mercury and Smaller Than Earth

According to scientists, this planet could be larger than Mercury and smaller than Earth. The Kuiper Belt is a ring of icy planets and asteroids on the outer edge of the solar system, where Pluto and other celestial bodies are found.

The Mystery of 'Planet Y'

A team of scientists from Princeton University, using computer models, found that the orbits in the Kuiper Belt beyond Neptune have a tilt of approximately 15 degrees, which is difficult to explain without an unseen planet. This planet is possibly between the size of Earth and Mercury and could be located about 100 to 200 times the distance from the Sun. Scientists believe its presence could help in understanding the anomalies in the Kuiper Belt.

A Significant Milestone in Understanding Solar System Structure

The debate surrounding 'Planet Y' is not new. Previously, hypotheses like 'Planet X' and 'Planet Nine' have also emerged. However, in the coming times, the giant telescope at the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile might clarify the picture. According to scientists, if this is indeed a planet, its discovery will prove to be a significant milestone in understanding the structure of the solar system.

08 Oct 2025 12:44 pm

World

