South Korea's New Law Leaves Future of Over 500,000 Dogs Uncertain

Future Uncertain for Over 500,000 Dogs The passing of this new law in South Korea raises the question of what will happen to the over 500,000 dogs raised on farms? In South Korea, dogs are farmed in a similar manner to poultry farming in several countries, including India.

Why Was This Law Created? According to a Gallup Korea report, meat consumption is declining in South Korea, mirroring global trends. This shift is particularly noticeable among the younger generation, who view dogs as pets rather than food. This is the primary reason behind the enactment of the law banning dog meat.