South Korea's New Law Leaves Future of Over 500,000 Dogs Uncertain

Over 500,000 dogs in South Korea face an uncertain future. What is the reason for this? Let’s take a look.

Jun 28, 2025 / 12:34 pm

Patrika Desk

Dogs

Dogs (Photo – National Geographic)

South Korea has long had a significant consumption of dog meat. However, this is set to change. A new law in South Korea has banned the dog meat trade, which will be fully enforced from February 2027. This presents a major challenge for those involved in this business.

Future Uncertain for Over 500,000 Dogs

The passing of this new law in South Korea raises the question of what will happen to the over 500,000 dogs raised on farms? In South Korea, dogs are farmed in a similar manner to poultry farming in several countries, including India.

Why Was This Law Created?

According to a Gallup Korea report, meat consumption is declining in South Korea, mirroring global trends. This shift is particularly noticeable among the younger generation, who view dogs as pets rather than food. This is the primary reason behind the enactment of the law banning dog meat.

What Will Happen to So Many Dogs?

Although the deadline for the ban on the dog meat trade is more than a year and a half away, those who raise dogs are facing a crisis. They question what will become of so many dogs. Reverend Joo Yeong, a dog farmer, says he wants to sell these dogs at a low price, but there are no buyers.

