Scientists Develop Groundbreaking Technology Allowing Robots to Feel Pain

Robot (Image: AI)
We have seen robots in films that look and feel like humans, but now this is set to become a reality.
Scientists at the City University of Hong Kong have developed an artificial e-skin that will not only give robots a sense of touch but will also react when it feels 'pain'.
Just as our hand retracts from a hot object without thinking, robots will now have a similar capability.
According to researchers, this new skin is based on a 'neuromorphic' system that mimics the human nervous system. Typically, robots have to wait for instructions from their main computer (brain) to do anything.
This takes time. But with the new technology, sensors embedded in the skin will generate local 'reflexes' as soon as they detect pain or danger.
Experts say that this technology will be crucial for the safety of humanoid robots when they work alongside us in our homes and hospitals in the future.
Currently, most robots either lack the sense of touch or can only feel simple pressure. In such cases, they cannot detect damage to themselves. Now, through the skin, it will be able to sense such dangers.
