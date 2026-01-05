5 January 2026,

Monday

Scientists Develop Groundbreaking Technology Allowing Robots to Feel Pain

Scientists have developed an artificial e-skin that will enable robots to feel touch and pain. This skin is based on a neuromorphic system, which mimics the human nervous system.

less than 1 minute read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 05, 2026

Humanoid Robot

Robot (Image: AI)

We have seen robots in films that look and feel like humans, but now this is set to become a reality.

Scientists at the City University of Hong Kong have developed an artificial e-skin that will not only give robots a sense of touch but will also react when it feels 'pain'.

Just as our hand retracts from a hot object without thinking, robots will now have a similar capability.

According to researchers, this new skin is based on a 'neuromorphic' system that mimics the human nervous system. Typically, robots have to wait for instructions from their main computer (brain) to do anything.

This takes time. But with the new technology, sensors embedded in the skin will generate local 'reflexes' as soon as they detect pain or danger.

Why is this invention necessary?

Experts say that this technology will be crucial for the safety of humanoid robots when they work alongside us in our homes and hospitals in the future.

Features of the new e-skin

  • It can differentiate between a light touch and a sharp injury.
  • If any part of the skin is damaged, the robot will know immediately.
  • Since it is modular, the damaged part can be easily replaced like a component.

How is it different from old technology?

Currently, most robots either lack the sense of touch or can only feel simple pressure. In such cases, they cannot detect damage to themselves. Now, through the skin, it will be able to sense such dangers.

Published on:

05 Jan 2026 10:22 am

English News / World / Scientists Develop Groundbreaking Technology Allowing Robots to Feel Pain

