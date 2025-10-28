Starbucks to Close 10 UK Stores Amidst Business Challenges

According to a report by Mirror UK, Starbucks is closing 10 stores in the UK by the end of this month, i.e., in the next few days. Starbucks has around 520 company-owned stores in Britain, employing 5,600 people. The company states that it has decided to close stores that have not been very successful in attracting customers. However, Starbucks is also considering opening 80 new stores in the UK, indicating that Britain remains a significant market for them.