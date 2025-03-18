scriptSunita Williams heads home after 9 months in space, 17-hour journey ahead | Latest News | Patrika News
World

Sunita Williams heads home after 9 months in space, 17-hour journey ahead

According to NASA, Sunita's return to Earth will take approximately 17 hours.

BharatMar 18, 2025 / 11:38 am

Patrika Desk

American astronaut of Indian origin, Sunita Williams, has been stranded in space for over nine months. Sunita and fellow American astronaut Butch Wilmore were sent into space on June 5th, 2024, and have been there ever since. Despite Sunita and Butch spending a considerable amount of time at the International Space Station (ISS), NASA was unable to bring them back. While everyone on Earth awaited their return, that wait is soon to end. Sunita is set to return to Earth shortly.

Sunita Departs for Earth

Sunita has departed from the International Space Station (ISS) for Earth. She is accompanied by Butch Wilmore, Nick Hague, and Aleksandr Gorbunov. All four astronauts are returning to Earth aboard Elon Musk’s SpaceX Dragon Capsule. At 10:35 AM Indian Standard Time, the Dragon Capsule carrying Sunita and the other astronauts separated from the ISS.

Estimated Return Time

According to NASA, Sunita’s return to Earth will take approximately 17 hours. Therefore, her landing is expected in the early hours of March 19th, around 3:27 AM. However, this timeline could be affected by adverse weather conditions. NASA’s forecast currently predicts clear weather. Sunita and the other astronauts are scheduled to land in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida, United States Of America.

