Sunita Williams heads home after 9 months in space, 17-hour journey ahead

Sunita Departs for Earth Sunita has departed from the International Space Station (ISS) for Earth. She is accompanied by Butch Wilmore, Nick Hague, and Aleksandr Gorbunov. All four astronauts are returning to Earth aboard Elon Musk’s SpaceX Dragon Capsule. At 10:35 AM Indian Standard Time, the Dragon Capsule carrying Sunita and the other astronauts separated from the ISS.
Estimated Return Time According to NASA, Sunita’s return to Earth will take approximately 17 hours. Therefore, her landing is expected in the early hours of March 19th, around 3:27 AM. However, this timeline could be affected by adverse weather conditions. NASA’s forecast currently predicts clear weather. Sunita and the other astronauts are scheduled to land in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida, United States Of America.