Sunita Williams shatters records with over 60 hours of spacewalk

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams has surpassed former astronaut Peggy Whitson’s total spacewalk time of 60 hours and 21 minutes.

BharatJan 31, 2025 / 03:40 pm

Patrika Desk

Sunita Williams, an American astronaut of Indian origin, has broken all records by conducting a spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS) for over five and a half hours. Yes, she has become the first astronaut to perform such a long spacewalk. Previously, former astronaut Peggy Whitson held the record for the longest spacewalk. The International Space Station announced this on social media, stating that NASA astronaut Sunita Williams has surpassed former astronaut Peggy Whitson’s total spacewalk time of 60 hours and 21 minutes. Sunita is still outside the ISS removing radio communication hardware.

Tasks Performed During the Spacewalk

NASA live-streamed the spacewalk by Sunita Williams and her colleague Barry Wilmore on its social media channels and website. This was Sunita Williams’ ninth spacewalk and the 92nd spacewalk by any astronaut. The spacewalk, starting at 8 am Eastern Standard Time, involved maintenance of ISS hardware and the collection of surface samples from the Destiny laboratory and Quest airlock to study microorganisms on the exterior of the ISS.
A spacewalk, technically known as an Extravehicular Activity (EVA), involves an astronaut exiting a spacecraft while remaining tethered to the International Space Station (ISS) to perform tasks.

