Sunita Williams shatters records with over 60 hours of spacewalk

Tasks Performed During the Spacewalk NASA live-streamed the spacewalk by Sunita Williams and her colleague Barry Wilmore on its social media channels and website. This was Sunita Williams’ ninth spacewalk and the 92nd spacewalk by any astronaut. The spacewalk, starting at 8 am Eastern Standard Time, involved maintenance of ISS hardware and the collection of surface samples from the Destiny laboratory and Quest airlock to study microorganisms on the exterior of the ISS.
A spacewalk, technically known as an Extravehicular Activity (EVA), involves an astronaut exiting a spacecraft while remaining tethered to the International Space Station (ISS) to perform tasks.