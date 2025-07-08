Texas Floods Claim Over 100 Lives, Billions in Damages

Devastating floods in Texas (United States Of America) have caused widespread havoc. Torrential rainfall between 4 and 6 July initially triggered flooding in the Texas Hill Country, subsequently affecting surrounding areas. The resulting destruction has led to significant loss of life and property. This Texas flood is considered one of the deadliest in the state's history. Let's examine the extent of the damage.
The Texas floods have claimed over 100 lives. Local authorities anticipate a further rise in this figure.
Forty-one people remain missing in the aftermath of the floods. This includes several girls participating in Mystic Summer Camp. Reports indicate that 10 girls and one counsellor from Mystic Summer Camp are still unaccounted for. The search for all missing persons continues.
The Texas floods have caused immense damage to both life and property, with the toll continuing to rise. Numerous homes, buildings, businesses, vehicles, roads, Mystic Summer Camp, and vegetation have been destroyed. The estimated cost of the damage is between $18 and $22 billion, and this figure is expected to increase in the coming days.
Kerr County, Kendall County, Comal County, Hays County, Guadalupe County, Blanco County, and Gillespie County have been significantly impacted by the floods. The towns of Kerrville, Comfort, Ingram, Hunt, Boerne, New Braunfels, and San Marcos have also suffered severe damage.