Thailand-Cambodia Border Clash: 33 Dead, Cambodia Calls for Ceasefire

The border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia is now in its third day, and the fighting continues. Soldiers from both countries are attacking each other. So far, 33 people have died in the conflict: 20 in Thailand (including one soldier and 19 civilians), and 13 in Cambodia (including 5 soldiers and 8 civilians). Approximately 130 people have been injured in total.
The conflict has caused mass displacement. Around 130,000 people in Thailand near the border have fled their homes to safer locations. Over 300 shelters have been set up for them. Similarly, approximately 35,000 people in Cambodia have been displaced from their homes near the border.
In light of the escalating conflict, Cambodia has called for a ceasefire. Cambodia's representative at the United Nations (UN) has stressed the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire. The Thai army had previously attempted to de-escalate tensions through talks with the Cambodian army, but these efforts failed, and the fighting continued.
Without a ceasefire, the conflict between Thailand and Cambodia is likely to escalate further. Cambodia is aware that its military is unlikely to withstand a prolonged conflict against Thailand's superior military strength.