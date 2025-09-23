Trump Administration Announces Potential H-1B Visa Fee Waiver for Doctors; Three-Quarters of Applicants are Indian

The White House has indicated that the Donald Trump administration may exempt doctors from the newly implemented $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications for high-skilled workers.
In a statement to Bloomberg News, White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said that the executive order signed by President Donald Trump “allows for potential exemptions, which could include physicians and medical residents.”
The executive order, released last week, states that the hefty application fee may be waived if the US Department of Homeland Security determines that the employment of certain workers, on an individual basis or for a specific company or industry, is “in the national interest.” Rogers added, “Ultimately, the Trump administration acknowledges the point of the announcement.”
Doctor shortage in rural America: This clarification comes after concerns were raised by several major medical institutions about the threat of a doctor shortage in rural America, where there is already a significant lack of physicians. Medical professionals have warned that the proposed visa fee could severely restrict the flow of international medical graduates entering the United States.
Following the announcement, the White House on Friday sought to reassure anxious companies that the fee would not apply to existing visa holders and that their H-1B employees travelling abroad would not be stranded, unable to re-enter the US without paying the $100,000. The new policy went into effect at 12:01 AM Eastern Time on Sunday.
The H-1B visa allows employers to hire foreign workers with specialised skills and a bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification. The visa is valid for three years and can be extended for a further three years. There are currently “approximately 700,000 H-1B visa holders and around five hundred thousand dependents in the US.”
According to the Pew Research Center, at least 60 percent of H-1B visas approved since 2012 have been for computer-related jobs, but hospitals, banks, universities, and many other employers can and do apply for H-1B visas.
The number of new visas issued annually is capped at 65,000. An additional 20,000 visas are also issued for those with a master's degree or higher. These visas are allocated via a lottery system. Some employers, such as universities and non-profit organisations, are exempt from this cap.
According to Pew, approximately three-quarters of those whose applications were approved in 2023 were from India.