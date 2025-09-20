Trump Administration Increases H-1B Visa Fees: Impact on Indian Workers

US H-1B visa: US President Donald Trump has made a significant decision regarding the H-1B visa. The new H-1B visa will now cost $100,000 (₹88 lakh). Trump's new decision is likely to significantly increase expenses for American companies. White House Staff Secretary Will Scharf stated that this visa program has been subject to the most abuse. Now, anyone coming to the US for work will have to be truly highly qualified.
US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick stated that large tech companies will no longer train foreign employees. They will have to pay the government $100,000. After that, they will also have to pay the employee. This will not be economically feasible. He urged tech companies to train American university graduates instead. Prepare Americans for jobs. Stop bringing people in to take our jobs. This is the policy, and all the big companies are on board with it.
The H-1B visa will impact those working in the Indian IT tech sector. Indian professionals account for 71% of H-1B visa recipients. Following Trump's decision, tech companies will be hesitant to bring Indian workers to the US.
While signing the proclamation, US President Trump stated that this step has been taken to employ American workers. President Trump also signed an executive order that will create a "Gold Card" program allowing individuals to obtain visas for $1 million and corporations for $20 million.
The H-1B visa program, with an annual cap of 85,000 new visas, allows US companies to employ skilled foreign workers in fields such as technology and engineering. This new move is expected to impact major US tech companies.