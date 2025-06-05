scriptTrump Imposes Full and Partial Travel Bans on 19 Countries | Latest News | Patrika News
World

Trump Imposes Full and Partial Travel Bans on 19 Countries

US President Donald Trump signed a new travel ban. Trump stated that he took this action following an attack with an improvised incendiary device at a Jewish protest in Colorado. The decision will come into effect on 9 June 2025.

BharatJun 05, 2025 / 09:48 am

Patrika Desk

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप ने 19 देशों के यात्रियों पर पूर्ण और आंशिक प्रतिबंध लगा दिया। (फोटो: IANS)

US President Donald Trump: US President Donald Trump signed a new travel ban on 12 countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, and Yemen, on Wednesday. This decision is one of the most controversial measures of his first term. President Trump stated that this step was taken following an attack in Colorado using a weapon that threw a makeshift incendiary device at a Jewish protest. US officials attributed this attack to an individual who, according to them, was residing illegally in the US.

Travel Ban on 12 Countries

This ban has been imposed on citizens of Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

Partial Ban on Seven Countries

Trump also imposed partial restrictions on travellers from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela entering the US. The White House stated that both decisions would be effective from Monday.

Trump Releases Video, States – What Happened in Europe…

In a video message posted on X from the Oval Office handle, Trump said, “The recent terrorist attack in Boulder, Colorado, has underscored the extreme danger to our nation posed by the entry of foreign nationals who have not been properly vetted.” The US President compared the new measures to the “powerful” restrictions imposed on several Muslim countries during his first term, which caused significant disruptions to travel worldwide. Donald Trump claimed that the 2017 ban prevented harm to the US from terrorist attacks occurring in Europe. He stated, “What happened in Europe, we will not let happen in America.”
“We cannot openly allow immigration from any country where we cannot cooperate in vetting in a safe and reliable manner. That is why today I am signing a new executive order imposing travel restrictions on Yemen, Somalia, Haiti, Libya, and several other countries.”

