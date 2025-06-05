Trump Imposes Full and Partial Travel Bans on 19 Countries

Travel Ban on 12 Countries This ban has been imposed on citizens of Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. Partial Ban on Seven Countries Trump also imposed partial restrictions on travellers from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela entering the US. The White House stated that both decisions would be effective from Monday.

Trump Releases Video, States – What Happened in Europe… In a video message posted on X from the Oval Office handle, Trump said, “The recent terrorist attack in Boulder, Colorado, has underscored the extreme danger to our nation posed by the entry of foreign nationals who have not been properly vetted.” The US President compared the new measures to the “powerful” restrictions imposed on several Muslim countries during his first term, which caused significant disruptions to travel worldwide. Donald Trump claimed that the 2017 ban prevented harm to the US from terrorist attacks occurring in Europe. He stated, “What happened in Europe, we will not let happen in America.”