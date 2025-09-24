Trump in the mood for direct fight with Kim Jong, new move to rattle North Korea

US President Donald Trump now appears ready to confront North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un directly. The Trump administration has approved a new policy against North Korea. The US Department of State has also provided details about the new policy.
A State Department spokesperson stated that the US has approved a policy of ‘complete denuclearisation’ of North Korea. It is noteworthy that just a few days ago, Kim Jong Un clearly stated that if the US abandons its demand for North Korea's denuclearisation, he is prepared to negotiate.
Meanwhile, the US has confirmed its ‘complete denuclearisation’ policy, making it clear that the Trump administration remains firm on its stance regarding Kim Jong Un. The spokesperson said on Tuesday that we can confirm the US policy of complete denuclearisation of North Korea.
In a speech to the North Korean parliament this week, Kim expressed a willingness to engage in conditional talks with the US. He stated that he personally has good memories of US President Donald Trump.
This statement has raised hopes of negotiations between the two leaders. Meanwhile, Trump has also expressed hope of meeting Kim this year, further fueling speculation that he might hold talks with Kim during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea from October 31st to November 1st.
Some observers suggest that amidst his purported campaign for a Nobel Peace Prize, Trump's focus may be shifting towards a peace agreement with North Korea.
He has claimed to have ended seven wars since assuming office in January, including conflicts between Israel and Iran, and between India and Pakistan.