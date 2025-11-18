Trump prepares to attack drug cartels in Mexico, escalating tensions

Drugs are a major problem in the United States of America, with the country's population increasingly falling under their grip. Two neighbouring countries play a significant role in drug trafficking in America. We are talking about Mexico and Venezuela. Drug cartels from these two countries are heavily involved in smuggling drugs into America. For some time now, the US has been conducting missile strikes in the Caribbean region targeting Venezuelan drug cartels, in which several narco-terrorists have been killed so far. Now, Trump is preparing to target drug cartels in Mexico.