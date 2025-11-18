Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

Trump prepares to attack drug cartels in Mexico, escalating tensions

US President Donald Trump's stance against drug trafficking in the country is well-known for its strictness. In this regard, Trump is now preparing to launch attacks on drug cartels in Mexico.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 18, 2025

Donald Trump

Donald Trump (Photo - Washington Post)

Drugs are a major problem in the United States of America, with the country's population increasingly falling under their grip. Two neighbouring countries play a significant role in drug trafficking in America. We are talking about Mexico and Venezuela. Drug cartels from these two countries are heavily involved in smuggling drugs into America. For some time now, the US has been conducting missile strikes in the Caribbean region targeting Venezuelan drug cartels, in which several narco-terrorists have been killed so far. Now, Trump is preparing to target drug cartels in Mexico.

What is Trump's Plan?

During an event in the Oval Office of the White House on Monday, Trump said, "I am prepared to carry out attacks to stop drugs from coming into America from Mexico. Whatever it takes to stop drug trafficking is fine."

Trump Has Declared Drug Cartels as Terrorist Organisations

Trump has already declared drug cartels as terrorist organisations. He stated that US intelligence agencies are keeping a close watch on the locations, routes, and operations of drug cartels.

Talks Underway with Mexico

Trump's target is six major drug cartels in Mexico. To stop them, Trump wants to launch military operations against them, for which US soldiers and intelligence officials will be sent to Mexico. US soldiers will target drug labs, cartel leaders, and cartel members in Mexico. Drones may also be used. To do this, Trump will need approval from Congress as well as Mexico, discussions for which are ongoing.

What is Mexico's Stance?

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum has made it clear that the US cannot carry out any military action in her country without her permission. This is a violation of Mexico's sovereignty. It is noteworthy that in April 2025, Trump had offered to send US soldiers to Mexico for this purpose, which Sheinbaum had rejected.

