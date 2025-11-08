Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Trump shows leniency towards Hungary, grants exemption from sanctions on Russian oil and gas imports for one year

Donald Trump has suddenly become benevolent towards Hungary. The US President has given Hungary a concession that other countries have not received.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 08, 2025

Viktor Orban with Donald Trump

Viktor Orban with Donald Trump (Photo - Washington Post)

US President Donald Trump has made significant efforts to stop the Russia-Ukraine War, but without success. A few days ago, he imposed strict sanctions on two major Russian oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, making it clear that any country purchasing oil and gas from Russia would face these sanctions. However, Trump has now done something unexpected in this matter.

Trump Shows Favour to Hungary

US President Trump met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the White House on Friday. Following this meeting, he unexpectedly showed favour to Hungary. The United States granted Hungary significant relief by exempting it from its sanctions on the purchase of Russian oil and gas for one year.

No Exemption for Other Countries

It is noteworthy that Trump has not granted exemptions from sanctions on the purchase of Russian oil and gas to India, China, and the European Union. Trump frequently pressures these countries not to buy oil and gas from Russia.

Published on:

08 Nov 2025 01:41 pm

