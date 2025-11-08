Trump shows leniency towards Hungary, grants exemption from sanctions on Russian oil and gas imports for one year

Viktor Orban with Donald Trump (Photo - Washington Post)
US President Donald Trump has made significant efforts to stop the Russia-Ukraine War, but without success. A few days ago, he imposed strict sanctions on two major Russian oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, making it clear that any country purchasing oil and gas from Russia would face these sanctions. However, Trump has now done something unexpected in this matter.
US President Trump met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the White House on Friday. Following this meeting, he unexpectedly showed favour to Hungary. The United States granted Hungary significant relief by exempting it from its sanctions on the purchase of Russian oil and gas for one year.
It is noteworthy that Trump has not granted exemptions from sanctions on the purchase of Russian oil and gas to India, China, and the European Union. Trump frequently pressures these countries not to buy oil and gas from Russia.
