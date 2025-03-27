Trump's 25% Tariff on Foreign Cars in US

Boost to Domestic Manufacturing President Trump said this would boost domestic manufacturing. He stated that it would promote growth. Note that this decision by US President Trump will come into effect from April 2nd, and its collection will begin from April 3rd.

No Tariff on Cars Made in America Trump said that we are going to impose a 25 percent tariff on all cars that are not made in America. If they are made in America, no tariff will be levied on them.

Tariffs also imposed on imports from China and Canada President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China, along with a 25 percent duty on steel and aluminium imports. However, he had previously offered vehicle manufacturers temporary relief from taxes affecting North America.

Decline Seen Before Announcement Before US President Donald Trump’s announcement of tariffs on foreign cars, a decline was seen on Wall Street, with the tech-focused Nasdaq falling by 2.0 percent. Shares of vehicle manufacturer General Motors fell by 3.1 percent, while Ford saw a 0.1 percent increase.