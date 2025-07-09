9 July 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Trump's Frustration Mounts After Failed Putin Call; Announces Further Action Against Russia

The United States is formulating a major plan against Russia. President Donald Trump has made a new announcement, stating that he will aid Ukraine and teach Russia a harsh lesson.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 09, 2025

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump (Photo – The Washington Post)

The United States is planning further action against Russia, with President Donald Trump announcing new measures. He stated that the US will provide additional support to Ukraine and take strong action against Russia. Trump confirmed the approval of sending additional weapons to Ukraine.

Furthermore, the US is considering imposing new sanctions on Russia. Trump also expressed his dissatisfaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In a media interaction, he stated that he was unhappy with Putin, highlighting the significant loss of life on both the Russian and Ukrainian sides. He indicated that further sanctions against Russia are under consideration.

Announcement Follows Russia's Claim

This announcement follows a previous declaration by Trump on Monday that the US would send additional weapons to Ukraine. This announcement came after Russia claimed to have seized another Ukrainian territory.

Trump stated that more weapons, particularly defensive weapons, must be sent to Ukraine, which has suffered significant losses due to Russian attacks.

It's worth noting that the US had recently halted the supply of some weapons to Ukraine, causing considerable concern in Kyiv. Trump's latest announcement offers some relief.

Hour-Long Phone Conversation

A few days prior, Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with the situation in Ukraine, stating that a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin yielded no progress towards resolving the conflict.

Reports indicate that the conversation between Trump and Putin lasted approximately an hour. Following this, Russia also issued an official statement.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Donald Trump

Russia Ukraine War

Published on:

09 Jul 2025 03:27 pm

English News / World / Trump's Frustration Mounts After Failed Putin Call; Announces Further Action Against Russia
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.