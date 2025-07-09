Trump's Frustration Mounts After Failed Putin Call; Announces Further Action Against Russia

The United States is planning further action against Russia, with President Donald Trump announcing new measures. He stated that the US will provide additional support to Ukraine and take strong action against Russia. Trump confirmed the approval of sending additional weapons to Ukraine.
Furthermore, the US is considering imposing new sanctions on Russia. Trump also expressed his dissatisfaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In a media interaction, he stated that he was unhappy with Putin, highlighting the significant loss of life on both the Russian and Ukrainian sides. He indicated that further sanctions against Russia are under consideration.
This announcement follows a previous declaration by Trump on Monday that the US would send additional weapons to Ukraine. This announcement came after Russia claimed to have seized another Ukrainian territory.
Trump stated that more weapons, particularly defensive weapons, must be sent to Ukraine, which has suffered significant losses due to Russian attacks.
It's worth noting that the US had recently halted the supply of some weapons to Ukraine, causing considerable concern in Kyiv. Trump's latest announcement offers some relief.
A few days prior, Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with the situation in Ukraine, stating that a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin yielded no progress towards resolving the conflict.
Reports indicate that the conversation between Trump and Putin lasted approximately an hour. Following this, Russia also issued an official statement.