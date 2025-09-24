Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

Typhoon Ragasa: 14 Dead as 205 kph Winds Batter Taiwan

Typhoon Ragasa has wreaked havoc in Taiwan. The typhoon has caused heavy rain, flooding, and landslides, resulting in 14 fatalities so far.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 24, 2025

Typhoon Ragasa
Typhoon Ragasa (Photo - Washington Post)

Typhoon Ragasa has struck Taiwan, unleashing its destructive force. This super typhoon, described as the most dangerous of the year, made landfall with winds reaching approximately 205 kilometers per hour, causing widespread havoc.

Devastation in Taiwan

Reaching Taiwan's southeastern coast on Monday, Typhoon Ragasa's impact continued into Tuesday. Torrential rain, flooding, and landslides ravaged southeastern coastal areas, leaving over 7,000 people homeless and 8,000 homes without power. Numerous houses, buildings, roads, and vehicles sustained damage.

14 Deaths Reported

Typhoon Ragasa has claimed 14 lives in Taiwan. The majority of these fatalities occurred in Guangfu Township, Hualien County, in eastern Taiwan, the area hardest hit by the typhoon.

124 Missing, 18 Injured

In the aftermath of Typhoon Ragasa, 124 people remain missing in the affected areas of Taiwan. Rescue teams are actively searching for them, supported by the fire department and the military. Authorities fear the death toll may rise. Furthermore, 18 people have been injured and admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Threat to China and Vietnam

Before impacting Taiwan, Typhoon Ragasa passed through the Philippines. While its intensity has weakened since leaving Taiwan, the super typhoon now poses a threat to southern China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Vietnam.

