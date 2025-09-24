Typhoon Ragasa: 14 Dead as 205 kph Winds Batter Taiwan

Typhoon Ragasa has struck Taiwan, unleashing its destructive force. This super typhoon, described as the most dangerous of the year, made landfall with winds reaching approximately 205 kilometers per hour, causing widespread havoc.
Reaching Taiwan's southeastern coast on Monday, Typhoon Ragasa's impact continued into Tuesday. Torrential rain, flooding, and landslides ravaged southeastern coastal areas, leaving over 7,000 people homeless and 8,000 homes without power. Numerous houses, buildings, roads, and vehicles sustained damage.
Typhoon Ragasa has claimed 14 lives in Taiwan. The majority of these fatalities occurred in Guangfu Township, Hualien County, in eastern Taiwan, the area hardest hit by the typhoon.
In the aftermath of Typhoon Ragasa, 124 people remain missing in the affected areas of Taiwan. Rescue teams are actively searching for them, supported by the fire department and the military. Authorities fear the death toll may rise. Furthermore, 18 people have been injured and admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Before impacting Taiwan, Typhoon Ragasa passed through the Philippines. While its intensity has weakened since leaving Taiwan, the super typhoon now poses a threat to southern China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Vietnam.