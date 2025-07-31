UK air traffic glitch grounds flights, sparks airport chaos

A technical fault at the NATS Swanwick air traffic control centre (ATC) led to the cancellation of numerous flights across the UK. The disruption, caused by a system failure at the Swanwick ATC Centre, resulted in flight cancellations at several UK airports, including Birmingham and Edinburgh. The UK's National Air Traffic Services (NATS) later reported that the technical issue had been resolved and flight operations resumed. The incident caused significant disruption and chaos at airports across the country.
ATC initially issued a statement indicating that the number of aircraft flying over London had been restricted to ensure safety. NATS reported that the problem at the Swanwick ATC significantly impacted air services across the UK, affecting both domestic and international flights. Media reports indicated delays at Gatwick, Manchester, Edinburgh, and Birmingham airports.
Gatwick Airport released a statement addressing the situation, explaining that a technical issue with NATS was affecting all outbound flights across the UK. The statement confirmed that no flights were departing from London Gatwick until the situation was resolved and that they were working with NATS to resume flights as soon as possible. Inbound flights were still landing at the airport. Passengers were advised to check their flight status with their respective airlines. Newcastle International Airport Authority also issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter), stating that a problem in London airspace was affecting airport operations and that all flights were currently suspended. They promised timely updates.