UK air traffic glitch grounds flights, sparks airport chaos

Gatwick Airport released a statement addressing the situation, explaining that a technical issue with NATS was affecting all outbound flights across the UK. The statement confirmed that no flights were departing from London Gatwick until the situation was resolved and that they were working with NATS to resume flights as soon as possible. Inbound flights were still landing at the airport. Passengers were advised to check their flight status with their respective airlines. Newcastle International Airport Authority also issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter), stating that a problem in London airspace was affecting airport operations and that all flights were currently suspended. They promised timely updates.