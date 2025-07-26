Ukraine Alleges Russia Using Abducted Children as Soldiers

Ukraine has accused Russia of abducting Ukrainian children during the invasion and forcibly conscripting them into its army upon turning 18, forcing them to fight against their own people. These accusations were made by Andriy Yermak, Chief of Staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Yermak stated during a media interaction that the Ukrainian army is now facing soldiers who are quite young. Many of these were taken to Russia as minors and, over the years, were indoctrinated and given military training in occupied territories.
One such case involves 19-year-old Vlad Rudenko, who shared his ordeal with a newspaper. He described being forced to sing the Russian national anthem daily, along with rigorous physical exercises including jumping, squats, running, and crawling. He also received weapons training. Rudenko added that teenagers received training tailored to their age; 16 and 17-year-olds were given mock rifles, while older children used weapons with live ammunition.
In October 2022, during the Russian occupation of Kherson, Rudenko, then 16, was abducted at gunpoint. He was taken to Crimea, where he spent three years in a re-education facility before escaping with his mother's help, traversing the warzone to return home.
Yermak strongly condemned these actions, describing them as part of a larger Moscow plan and characterising the regime as terrorist. He stated that the plan's two main objectives are to bolster Russia's dwindling army and to demoralise Ukrainian soldiers by forcing them to fight against their own people. Yermak accused Russia of eliminating Ukraine's new generation, creating soldiers forced to fight against their homeland, calling the situation horrific.