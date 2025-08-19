Ukrainian Ghost Sniper Sets World Record for Longest-Range Kill

The Russia-Ukraine War has been raging for over 41 months. Both countries' armies are targeting each other's soldiers. The Russian army is wreaking havoc in Ukraine, but Ukrainian soldiers are putting up a strong fight and eliminating enemy soldiers. Meanwhile, a soldier from a special unit of the Ukrainian army has set a world record. It's natural to wonder what this Ukrainian soldier achieved. In fact, he set a world record for the longest confirmed kill.
The Ukrainian Ghost Sniper unit is known for eliminating enemies deployed at long distances. Ghost Sniper unit soldiers often target Russian soldiers from long range, and once again, a Ghost Sniper has done just that. A soldier from the Ukrainian Ghost Sniper unit killed two Russian soldiers by hitting a target from a distance of approximately 4 kilometres.
A soldier from the Ukrainian Ghost Sniper unit set a world record by killing two Russian soldiers from a distance of 4 kilometres. This is a world record for the longest confirmed kill. This record-breaking shot was taken on 14 August 2025 near Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, killing two Russian soldiers. Previously, this world record was also held by a soldier from the Ukrainian Ghost Sniper unit, who killed a Russian soldier from a distance of 3.8 kilometres in November 2023.
The Ukrainian Ghost Sniper unit soldier used a domestically produced 14.5 mm “Alligator” rifle to hit the target. Artificial intelligence (AI) and drones were also used. At the time of the shot, the two Russian soldiers were in a building, and they were targeted and shot through a window.