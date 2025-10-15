Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

US Military Strikes Vessel Off Venezuelan Coast, Killing Six; Trump Claims Drug Smuggling Involvement

The US military attacked a ship near the Venezuelan coast, resulting in the deaths of 6 people. President Donald Trump stated that the ship was involved in illegal drug trafficking. This attack is one of several such incidents since September, which have resulted in 27 deaths.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 15, 2025

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: IANS)

The US military attacked a ship smuggling narcotics in international waters near the Venezuelan coast, resulting in the deaths of six people on board. President Donald Trump shared this information via a social media post.

This latest action brings the total number of deaths from US military attacks on suspected drug-smuggling vessels near Venezuela to 27 since September.

Trump stated that US intelligence agencies provided information indicating the ship was transiting a known route and was linked to an illegal drug and terrorist network.

Trump Declared Drug Cartels Terrorist Organisations

Earlier this month, Trump announced his decision to designate drug cartels as terrorist organisations. The Trump administration stated it would take strict action against these cartels and treat their members as unlawful combatants.

However, the memorandum did not name the cartels nor disclose the criteria the US government would use to determine if an individual was sufficiently linked to a cartel to be targeted.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has repeatedly accused the US of using cartel threats as a pretext to increase its military presence and facilitate a change of power in Latin America.

Venezuela Condemns Illegal US Incursions

Earlier this month, Venezuela's Defence and Foreign Ministries condemned the illegal incursions of US fighter jets.

Foreign Minister Yván Gil stated in a social media post that these aircraft were detected approximately 75 kilometres off our coast on October 2, 2025.

He added that this action is a provocative act for Venezuela, posing a threat to national sovereignty and violating international law and the International Civil Aviation Convention.

US-Venezuela Relations Tense

Relations between the US and Venezuela are highly tense. The US has accused Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro of drug trafficking and terrorism, offering a $50 million reward for his arrest.

Maduro is accused of smuggling large quantities of narcotics from Venezuela to the US and facilitating the passage of illegal immigrants using fake passports.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Donald Trump

Published on:

15 Oct 2025 09:24 am

English News / World / US Military Strikes Vessel Off Venezuelan Coast, Killing Six; Trump Claims Drug Smuggling Involvement

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Google CEO Sundar Pichai spoke with PM Narendra Modi to establish an AI hub in Visakhapatnam

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Google CEO Sundar Pichai
World

Venezuela Gold Mine Collapse Kills 14 Miners

Gold mine collapse
World

Scientists claim depression linked to just two brain cells

Human brain cells
World

Gen Z Stages Coup in Madagascar, President Flees Country

Coup in Madagascar
World

Hamas Releases All 20 Living Hostages

Hamas releases hostages
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.