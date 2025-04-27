Vancouver Festival Horror: Speeding Car Ploughs Into Crowd, Kills Several

Driver Apprehended Local police reported that the driver has been taken into custody, and further details regarding the incident will be released shortly. Police have not yet clarified whether this was an accident or a deliberate attack. According to local media, a black SUV sped into the crowd, running over numerous people. Some witnesses described the driver as a young Asian male who appeared to be mentally impaired.

Scene Described as Shocking Several videos of the incident have surfaced on social media, showing injured and deceased individuals. Emergency services arrived at the scene and attempted to rescue survivors. A festival security guard stated, “There were bodies everywhere, and it was incredibly shocking; I didn’t know who to help first.”

Mark Carney Expresses Condolences Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed his condolences, stating that his thoughts are with the families of the victims. He also commended the swift response of first responders. Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim described the event as ‘horrific’ and expressed his sorrow.