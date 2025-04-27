scriptVancouver Festival Horror: Speeding Car Ploughs Into Crowd, Kills Several | Vancouver Festival Horror: Speeding Car Ploughs Into Crowd, Kills Several | Latest News | Patrika News
World

Vancouver Festival Horror: Speeding Car Ploughs Into Crowd, Kills Several

Vancouver festival car crash: Several people were killed and many more injured when a vehicle plowed into a crowd at Filipino Festival in Vancouver, Canada.

BharatApr 27, 2025 / 03:45 pm

Patrika Desk

Vancouver festival car crash

Vancouver festival car crash

A high-speed SUV crashed into a crowd at the Vancouver Filipino Festival in Vancouver, Canada, killing several people and injuring over a dozen more. The incident occurred around 8 pm on Saturday at East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street, where the Lapu Lapu Festival was being held. The suspect driver has been apprehended. Authorities have confirmed fatalities resulting from this incident. Police stated on Twitter that an investigation is underway and further information will be shared soon.

Driver Apprehended

Local police reported that the driver has been taken into custody, and further details regarding the incident will be released shortly. Police have not yet clarified whether this was an accident or a deliberate attack. According to local media, a black SUV sped into the crowd, running over numerous people. Some witnesses described the driver as a young Asian male who appeared to be mentally impaired.

Scene Described as Shocking

Several videos of the incident have surfaced on social media, showing injured and deceased individuals. Emergency services arrived at the scene and attempted to rescue survivors. A festival security guard stated, “There were bodies everywhere, and it was incredibly shocking; I didn’t know who to help first.”

Mark Carney Expresses Condolences

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed his condolences, stating that his thoughts are with the families of the victims. He also commended the swift response of first responders. Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim described the event as ‘horrific’ and expressed his sorrow.
Don Davies, New Democratic Party MP, tweeted that the attack was ‘horrific’ and offered prayers for the victims and their families. The Lapu Lapu Festival is a major event in Vancouver, Canada, celebrating and honouring Filipino culture. It is specifically dedicated to Datu Lapu-Lapu, the first national hero of the Philippines, who achieved a decisive victory against Spanish conquistadors in the Battle of Mactan in 1521.

News / World / Vancouver Festival Horror: Speeding Car Ploughs Into Crowd, Kills Several

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Vancouver Festival Horror: Speeding Car Ploughs Into Crowd, Kills Several

World

Vancouver Festival Horror: Speeding Car Ploughs Into Crowd, Kills Several

in 4 hours

FIITJEE Fraud: ₹250 Crore Scam, 14,411 Students Affected, ED Probes

Education News

FIITJEE Fraud: ₹250 Crore Scam, 14,411 Students Affected, ED Probes

4 hours ago

PoK Muslims Eager to Join India: BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh

National News

PoK Muslims Eager to Join India: BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh

4 hours ago

Malayalam Directors Arrested for Drug Possession

Entertainment

Malayalam Directors Arrested for Drug Possession

in 2 hours

Latest World

Lahore Airport Fire: Emergency Landing Causes Temporary Airport Closure

Pakistan

Lahore Airport Fire: Emergency Landing Causes Temporary Airport Closure

22 hours ago

India Suspends Indus Treaty for First Time — What It Means for Pakistan

World

India Suspends Indus Treaty for First Time — What It Means for Pakistan

3 days ago

Post-Pahalgam Attack: PM Modi Alters Route, Bypasses Pakistani Airspace on Return from Saudi Arabia

National News

Post-Pahalgam Attack: PM Modi Alters Route, Bypasses Pakistani Airspace on Return from Saudi Arabia

4 days ago

Pope Francis Dies: How Will His Successor Be Chosen?

World

Pope Francis Dies: How Will His Successor Be Chosen?

6 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.