Aamir Khan की 'लाल सिंह चड्ढा' पर आया इस मशहूर एक्टर का रिएक्शन, बोले - 'ये फिल्म एक बड़ी...'

#MilindSoman appears to have waded into the controversy over upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha with one succinct tweet. On Tuesday, the model-actor tweeted: "Trolls can't stop a good film," signing off with a smiley face.#LaalSinghChaddha #Bollywood #AmirKhan #Eylex #AkashJalan pic.twitter.com/4GXOUA5xZK