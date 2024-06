राजस्थान : जालोर-सिरोही और जयपुर ग्रामीण समेत 8 सीटों को लेकर डोटासरा का ताजा बयान, जीत को लेकर ये कहा

#WATCH | Delhi: On the exit polls for #LokSabhaElections2024, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra says, "In Rajasthan, INDIA alliance is going to win 11-12 seats and in 8 seats, there is a close contest. They (NDA) are restricted to 7 seats in the state…We are… pic.twitter.com/DcmLQmrG2O