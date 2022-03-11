Amazon India दे रहा है iPhone 12 और 1 हजार रुपये जीतने का मौका, बस दें इन आसान से सवालों का सही जवाब

Amazon India मोबाइल ऐप पर एक नहीं बल्कि कई सारे क्विज को ग्राहकों के लिए लाइव किया गया है। इन क्विज के जरिए ग्राहक आकर्षक इनाम जीत सकते हैं। हम आपको इस लेख में कुछ आसान सवाल बताने जा रहे हैं, जिनका सही जवाब देकर आप iPhone 12 और 1000 रुपये जीत सकते हैं।

नई दिल्ली Published: March 11, 2022 09:13:01 am

अमेजन इंडिया (Amazon India) के ऑफिशियल मोबाइल ऐप पर क्विज लाइव हो गया है। यूजर्स इस क्विज में हिस्सा लेकर अमेजन पे बैलेंस (Amazon Pay Balance) में 1000 रुपये और आईफोन 12 (iPhone 12) जीत सकते हैं। इसके लिए यूजर्स को कुछ सवालों के सही जवाब देने होंगे। इसके बाद यूजर्स का नाम लकी ड्रॉ में डाल दिया जाएगा और अगले दिन मोबाइल ऐप पर लकी विनर के नाम की घोषणा कर दी जाएगी।

अमेजन के क्विज में हिस्सा लेने के लिए ये स्टेप्स करें फॉलो :



1. अमेजन इंडिया के ऐप में जाएं।

2. यहां फन जोन सर्च करें।

3. अब आपको फन जोन का बैनर दिखाई देगा, उसपर क्लिक करें।

4. यहां कई सारे बैनर दिखाई देंगे, उनमें से क्विज टाइम आंसर एंड विन वाले बैनर को चुनें। यह क्विज आपको न्यू गेम्स एवरी डे सेक्शन में दिखाई देगा।

5. अब आपको यहां वो सवाल मिलेंगे, जिनका सही जवाब देकर आप हजारों रुपये जीत सकते हैं।





1 हजार रुपये जीतने के लिए इन सवालों का सही जवाब दें :



1. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey recently joined the board of which project that is seeking to rebuild how social media companies operate?

Answer: Bluesky

2. Which country in Europe has become a flashpoint, facing a risk of invasion by Russian troops?

Answer: Ukraine 3. In a film released in 2022, the original cast of which movie series can be seen reunited 20 years after the first film was released?

Answer: Harry Potter

4. Name the oldest building on the campus of this university where a cannon left by British troops is buried in its courtyard.

Answer: Nassau Hall 5. In which country did the toy company famous for manufacturing these start?

Answer: Denmark





1. What is a bug bounty program?

Answer- Incentivising users to report bugs in return for rewards 2. What is the key benefit that IEMs offer over Over the Ear headphones?

Answer- Portability 3. Which user would appreciate a gimbal as a gift?

Answer- Videographers

4. What key feature should binge-watchers prioritize when buying a phone?

Answer - Display 5. The grid in the smartphone camera app follows what rule?

Answer- Rule of thirds 6. What is generally the cause of ‘red-eye’ in photographs?

Answer- The flash





