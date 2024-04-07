Article 370: कश्मीर पर खरगे की फिसली जुबान, मच गया घमासान, अमित शाह ने कसा तंज- 'कांग्रेस की ऐसी गलतियों से देश परेशान'

It is shameful to hear that the Congress party is asking, "Kashmir se kya waasta hai?"— Amit Shah (Modi Ka Parivar) (@AmitShah) April 6, 2024
I would like to remind the Congress party that J&K is an integral part of India, and every state and citizen has the right over J&K, just as the people of J&K have the right over the rest of…
‘जम्मू कश्मीर भारत का अंग’
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष खरगे के भाषण की वीडियो शेयर करते हुए अमित शाह ने एक्स पर लिखा, ‘ये सुनकर शर्म आती है कि कांग्रेस पार्टी पूछ रही है, कश्मीर से क्या वास्ता है? मैं कांग्रेस पार्टी को याद दिलाना चाहता हूं कि जम्मू-कश्मीर भारत का अभिन्न अंग है। जम्मू-कश्मीर पर हर राज्य और नागरिक का अधिकार है, ठीक वैसे ही जम्मू कश्मीर के लोगों का भी भारत के बाकी के हिस्सों पर उसी तरह से अधिकार है।’