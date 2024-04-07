scriptArticle 370: कश्मीर पर खरगे की फिसली जुबान, मच गया घमासान, अमित शाह ने कसा तंज- 'कांग्रेस की ऐसी गलतियों से देश परेशान' | Amit Shah taunt on Congress Mallikarjun Kharge Article 370 statement | Patrika News
Article 370: कश्मीर पर खरगे की फिसली जुबान, मच गया घमासान, अमित शाह ने कसा तंज- 'कांग्रेस की ऐसी गलतियों से देश परेशान'

नई दिल्ली
Published: Apr 07, 2024 08:13:35 am

Article 370: पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने राजस्थान में लोगों को संबोधित करते हुए जम्मू-कश्मीर को आर्टिकल 370 के जरिए मिले विशेष दर्जे को हटाने का जिक्र किया था। इसी को लेकर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे ने पीएम मोदी की आलोचना की। इसी दौरान उनकी जुबान फिसल गई।

Article 370: केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने जम्मू-कश्मीर के आर्टिकल 370 मुद्दे पर कांग्रेस को निशाने पर लिया। अमित शाह ने कहा कि कांग्रेस का इटालियन कल्चर है। वे भारत के मूल विचार को नहीं समझ पाते हैं। उन्होंने कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे के आर्टिकल 370 को 371 बताने पर तंज कसते हुए कहा कि कांग्रेस की इस तरह की गलतियों की वजह से ही देश अब तक परेशान है। पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने राजस्थान में लोगों को संबोधित करते हुए जम्मू-कश्मीर को आर्टिकल 370 के जरिए मिले विशेष दर्जे को हटाने का जिक्र किया था। इसी को लेकर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे ने पीएम मोदी की आलोचना की। चुरु में जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए खरगे ने कहा कि पीएम मोदी यहां आए। कहा कि हमने आर्टिकल 371 हटा दिया। ठीक है, लेकिन यहां उसकी क्या प्रासंगिकता है। जम्मू-कश्मीर में जाकर इस बारे में बताइए।

‘जम्मू कश्मीर भारत का अंग’

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष खरगे के भाषण की वीडियो शेयर करते हुए अमित शाह ने एक्स पर लिखा, ‘ये सुनकर शर्म आती है कि कांग्रेस पार्टी पूछ रही है, कश्मीर से क्या वास्ता है? मैं कांग्रेस पार्टी को याद दिलाना चाहता हूं कि जम्मू-कश्मीर भारत का अभिन्न अंग है। जम्मू-कश्मीर पर हर राज्य और नागरिक का अधिकार है, ठीक वैसे ही जम्मू कश्मीर के लोगों का भी भारत के बाकी के हिस्सों पर उसी तरह से अधिकार है।’

