एग्जाम के बीच बेंगलुरु के कई स्कूलों में आया धमकी वाला ईमेल, 'आपके स्कूल में लगा है बहुत ही शक्तिशाली बम'

कर्नाटक की राजधानी बेंगलुरु में कई स्कूलों को बम से उड़ाने की धमकी मिली है, जिसके बाद हड़कंप मच गया है। स्कूलों को ईमेल के जरिए स्कूल परिसर में बम होने की धमकी दी गई है।

Published: April 08, 2022 04:19:00 pm

बेंगलुरु के कई स्कूलों में बम की धमकी वाला ईमेल आया है, जिसके बाद वहां अफरातफरी मच गई है। इन सभी स्कूलों में इस वक्त एग्जाम चल रहे हैं। धमकी भार मेल दोपहर 11 बजे आया था, जिसमें कहा गया है कि स्कूल परिसर में बम प्लांट किए गए हैं।
इस मामले की सूचना मिलने के बाद तुरंत पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई। स्कूलों को भेजे गए एक जैसे ईमेल में लिखा गया है, "आपके स्कूल में एक शक्तिशाली बम लगया गया है। यह कोई मजाक नहीं है। आपके स्कूल में एक बहुत शक्तिशाली बम लगाया गया है। तुरंत पुलिस और बम निरोधक दस्ते को बुलाओ। अन्यथा, आपके साथ सैकड़ों लोगों की जान खतरे में पड़ सकती है। सब कुछ आपके हाथ में है।"
फिलहाल सर्च ऑपरेशन में कहीं से कोई विस्फोटक सामग्री नहीं मिली है। पुलिस का कहना है कि अबतक यह एक फर्जी संदेश लग रहा है। पुलिस के मुताबिक, कोरोना संक्रमण कम होने की वजह से अह सभी स्कूल खुले हुए हैं और जिन छह स्कूलों में ईमेल आए वहां फिलहाल एग्जाम चल रहे हैं।
जिन स्कूलों में यह धमकी वाला ईमेल आया है उन स्कूलों के नाम इस प्रकार हैं :-
1. DPS Varthur
2. Gopalan International School
3. New Academy School
4. St. Vincent Paul School
5. Indian Public School Govindpura
6.Ebenezer International School, electronic city

पुलिस ने बताया कि ईमेल की जानकारी होते ही पुलिस और बम निरोधक दस्ता सभी स्कूलों में भेजा गया। तुरंत सभी स्कूलों को खाली कराकर वहां चेकिंग की जा रही है। इसके पीछे कौन लोग हैं, इसकी जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है। शहर के पुलिस आयुक्त ने कहा कि आगे जो भी जानकारी मिलती है, वे उसके बारे में बताएंगे।

