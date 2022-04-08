एग्जाम के बीच बेंगलुरु के कई स्कूलों में आया धमकी वाला ईमेल, 'आपके स्कूल में लगा है बहुत ही शक्तिशाली बम'

कर्नाटक की राजधानी बेंगलुरु में कई स्कूलों को बम से उड़ाने की धमकी मिली है, जिसके बाद हड़कंप मच गया है। स्कूलों को ईमेल के जरिए स्कूल परिसर में बम होने की धमकी दी गई है।
Published: April 08, 2022 04:19:00 pm
फिलहाल सर्च ऑपरेशन में कहीं से कोई विस्फोटक सामग्री नहीं मिली है। पुलिस का कहना है कि अबतक यह एक फर्जी संदेश लग रहा है। पुलिस के मुताबिक, कोरोना संक्रमण कम होने की वजह से अह सभी स्कूल खुले हुए हैं और जिन छह स्कूलों में ईमेल आए वहां फिलहाल एग्जाम चल रहे हैं।
Karnataka | The threat mail received by various schools of Bengaluru City states that a "very powerful bomb" has been planted in the school.— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2022
जिन स्कूलों में यह धमकी वाला ईमेल आया है उन स्कूलों के नाम इस प्रकार हैं :-
#UPDATE | So far, we've not found anything in regards to bomb threat mail. Reports of arresting a person, in this case, are completely fake. Under Bengaluru rural district limits, a school in Hebbagodi & 2 in Bannerghatta received bomb threats. Search underway: SP Bengaluru Rural— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2022
सबसे लोकप्रिय
शानदार खबरें
मल्टीमीडिया
Newsletters
Follow Us
Download Partika Apps
Group Sites
Top Categories
Trending Topics
Trending Stories
बड़ी खबरें