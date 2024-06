Big Accident : चंडीगढ़ में पलट गई टॉय ट्रेन, Video में देखिए किस तरह से मासूम की तड़पकर हुई मौत

CCTV visuals of a tragic incident at Chandigarh’s Elante Mall, where a toy train overturned, leading to the death of an 11-year-old boy named Shahbaz from Nawanshahr. In the video, it can be seen that Shahbaz was leaning out of the toy train window when it suddenly overturned as… https://t.co/SOfpCzr5ab pic.twitter.com/3uqzE0Doic