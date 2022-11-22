scriptDelhi High Court will not deny CBI investigation in Shraddha murder case petitioner imposed fine | दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट का इनकार नहीं होगी श्रद्धा हत्याकांड में CBI जांच, याचिकाकर्ता पर लगाया जुर्माना | Patrika News
दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट का इनकार नहीं होगी श्रद्धा हत्याकांड में CBI जांच, याचिकाकर्ता पर लगाया जुर्माना

नई दिल्ली
Published: Nov 22, 2022 01:48:28 pm

Sanjay Kumar Srivastava

Shraddha Murder Case : श्रद्धा हत्याकांड मामले में दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में सोमवार को एक याचिका दायर कर यह मांग की गई थी कि, जांच को दिल्ली पुलिस से हटाकर सीबीआई को दी जाए। पर दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने इस याचिका को खारिज कर दिया। और याचिका कर्ता पर जुर्माना भी लगाया।

delhi_high_court.jpg
दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट का इनकार नहीं होगी श्रद्धा हत्याकांड में CBI जांच, याचिकाकर्ता पर लगाया जुर्माना
श्रद्धा हत्याकांड मामले में रोजाना नए नए खुलासे हो रहे हैं। श्रद्धा हत्याकांड मामले की जांच को दिल्ली पुलिस से लेकर सीबीआई को सौंपने की दायर याचिका को मंगलवार को दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट खारिज कर दिया। याचिकाकर्ता अधिवक्ता जोशिनी तुली पर अपनी नाराजगी जताते हुए दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट ने उन पर जुर्माना ठोंक दिया। और कहाकि, दिल्ली पुलिस की जांच पर शक क्यों किया जाए? CBI को जांच स्थानांतरित करने का एक भी कारण नजर नहीं आता है। दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने कहाकि, दखलअंदाजी करने वाले को प्रचार हित याचिका को आगे बढ़ाने की अनुमति नहीं दी जा सकती है। दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने पूछा कि, किस वजह से आप CBI को मामले की जांच ट्रांसफर करवाने की मांग कर रहे हैं। जब परिवार वाले मामले की जांच CBI को ट्रांसफ़र करवाने की मांग नहीं कर रहा हैं, तो हम जांच CBI को ट्रांसफर करने की इजाजत क्यों दें?
घटनास्थल अभी तक सील नहीं - याचिकाकर्ता

याचिकाकर्ता ने कहाकि, घटनास्थल को सील नहीं किया गया है। मीडियाकर्मी अंदर जाकर चीजों को छू रहे है। दिल्ली की एक नागरिक और महिला के तौर पर मेरा मानना है कि, जांच सही तरीके से हो। मैंने मृतका के माता-पिता से संपर्क करने की कोशिश की थी पर वे दिल्ली में नहीं हैं महाराष्ट्र में हैं। मुख्य न्यायाधीश ने कहा कि, यह और भी बुरा है।
सिर्फ प्रचार के लिए दायर की गई याचिका - दिल्ली पुलिस

दिल्ली पुलिस ने अपनी सफाई में कहाकि, याचिका सिर्फ प्रचार पाने के लिए दाखिल की गई है। दिल्ली पुलिस की एक टीम हिमाचल और दूसरी टीम बॉम्बे में जांच कर रही है। मामले की निगरानी विशेष सीपी कानून व्यवस्था कर रहे है। आईटी जांच सेल जांच में सुबूतों को तलाशने में जुटी है। टीम में 200 लोग हैं।
आफताब पूनावाला कहा, श्रद्धा की हत्या मैंने की है

श्रद्धा वालकर मर्डर केस में आरोपी आफताब पूनावाला की पुलिस हिरासत को मंगलवार को चार दिन और बढ़ा दी गई है। साकेत कोर्ट दिल्ली पुलिस के अनुरोध पर यह अनुमति दी है। इस मौके पर श्रद्धा हत्याकांड मामले के आरोपी आफताब पूनावाला यह कह कर सनसनी फैला दी कि, हत्या मैंने की है। यह सब गुस्से में किया। उससे यह गलती हो गई है। पर कुछ लोग इसे आफताब पूनावाला की एक चाल बता रहे हैं।
पालीग्राफी टेस्ट के लिए आफताब राजी

कोर्ट से आरोपी आफताब पूनावाला ने वादा किया कि, अब वह जांच में पुलिस की पूरी मदद करेगा। आफताब के वकील ने बताया कि, अदालत ने इस बयान को अपने रेकॉर्ड पर नहीं लिया। रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, पालीग्राफी टेस्ट के लिए आफताब ने सहमति भी दे दी है। इसके बाद कोर्ट ने टेस्ट की स्वीकृति दे दी।

