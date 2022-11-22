दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट का इनकार नहीं होगी श्रद्धा हत्याकांड में CBI जांच, याचिकाकर्ता पर लगाया जुर्माना

Shraddha murder case | Delhi High Court dismisses petition seeking transfer of investigation from Police to CBI. Court says we don't find a single good reason to entertain this plea. pic.twitter.com/Ph20ulbU30— ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2022
नई दिल्लीPublished: Nov 22, 2022 01:48:28 pm
Sanjay Kumar Srivastava
Shraddha Murder Case : श्रद्धा हत्याकांड मामले में दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में सोमवार को एक याचिका दायर कर यह मांग की गई थी कि, जांच को दिल्ली पुलिस से हटाकर सीबीआई को दी जाए। पर दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने इस याचिका को खारिज कर दिया। और याचिका कर्ता पर जुर्माना भी लगाया।
