कल नहीं हो सका PROBA-3 का लॉन्च, ISRO को प्रक्षेपण से पहले मिली ‘विसंगति’

🚀 PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 Mission Update:



Countdown Commenced!



🕒 Liftoff Time: 16:04 IST, 5th Dec 2024



Stay tuned as PSLV-C59 prepares to deploy ESA’s Proba-3 satellites into orbit!



Join @NSIL_India, @isro, and @esa as history unfolds! 🌌