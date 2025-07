कॉलर पकड़ के घसीटा, चेहरे पर मारी लातें… ओडिशा में एडिशनल कमिश्नर संग बर्बरता, Video वायरल

Shocked to see Shri Ratnakar Sahoo OAS, BMC Additional Commissioner, brutally assaulted in his office. This daylight attack in Bhubaneswar exposes total lawlessness. I urge @CMO_Odisha to act fast—Odisha won’t forgive if justice is denied again. @MohanMOdisha @PrithivirajBJP pic.twitter.com/5pvYe0XzxW