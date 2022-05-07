scriptSend this beautiful messages to your mother and express love | माँ की ममता को बयां करते मदर्स डे के ये खुबसूरत मैसेज | Patrika News

माँ की ममता को बयां करते मदर्स डे के ये खुबसूरत मैसेज

हर साल, हम अपनी मां को इस खास दिन पर महसूस कराने के लिए अलग-अलग चीजों की योजना बनाते हैं, इस साल आप सब अपनी माँ के साथ इन सुंदर और प्यारी शुभकामनाओं, संदेशों और उद्धरणों को साझा करके मातृ दिवस मना सकते हैं।

मां भगवान की सबसे खूबसूरत देन में से एक है। अपने बच्चे को दुनिया की तमाम मुश्किलों से बचाने के लिए उन्हें दुनिया की कई सारी बाधाओं का सामना करना पड़ता है । जिसने आपको बड़ा किया और आपको आकार दिया कि आप कौन हैं। एक बच्चे के रूप में आपको आराम देने से लेकर, बुखार होने पर रात में जागने तक, स्कूल के लिए पैक किए गए हजारों लंच बॉक्स, आपकी हर उपलब्धि पर गर्व से मुस्कराने तक आपकी माँ इन सारी जगहों पर आपके साथ रहीं हैं । और इन्ही सरे त्याग से ही आपकी जीवन में आप एक अच्छे मुकाम पर है । दुनिया की सभी माताओं के सम्मान में हर साल मई महीने के दूसरे रविवार को मदर्स डे मनाया जाता है। इस साल हम 8 मई को मदर्स डे मनाएंगे।
• Happy Mother’s Day to my very own superhero and the No. 1 problem-solver in my life. I hope you have a great day!
• I’m glad that you’re my mother because I’m not sure anyone else could have put up with me this long! Love you, Mom.
• Thank you for laughing with us in the best of times and sticking with us through the worst of times! What would we do without you?
• Raising me took a lot of patience and strength. Thanks for hanging in there.
• To Mom, with love, from your favorite child.
• Mom, thank you for being my anchor in this stormy sea of life. I love you and don’t know where I’d be without you. Have a great day today.
• I feel so lucky to have you as my mom. Thanks for always believing in me and doing so much for me each day. Have a great Mother’s Day, you deserve to be spoiled!
• Thank you for all the hugs, words of encouragement, and impeccable patience through the years.
• Thank you for always taking care of us, even when it wasn't easy. We love you so much!
• If I wrote down all the reasons I love you, it'd take up a whole book!
