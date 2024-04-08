scriptPushpa 2 Twitter Reaction: अल्लू अर्जुन की 'पुष्पा 2' का टीजर आते ही छा गया, फैंस के रिएक्शन की आई सुनामी | Pushpa 2 social media reaction allu arjun fans gone crazy after watching pushpa teaser | Patrika News
Home / Entertainment / Tollywood

Pushpa 2 Twitter Reaction: अल्लू अर्जुन की 'पुष्पा 2' का टीजर आते ही छा गया, फैंस के रिएक्शन की आई सुनामी

locationमुंबईPublished: Apr 08, 2024 12:36:54 pm

Submitted by:

Gausiya Bano

Pushpa 2 Teaser Out: अल्लू अर्जुन की फिल्म 'पुष्पा 2: द रूल' 15 अगस्त को थिएटर्स में रिलीज होगी। फिल्म का टीजर आज रिलीज कर दिया गया है, जिसे देखने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर इसके रिएक्शन की बाढ़ आ गई है।

Pushpa 2 Teaser out Social Media Review
Pushpa 2 Teaser out Social Media Review
Pushpa 2 Teaser Out: 'पुष्पा 2' का टीजर आज अल्लू अर्जुन के बर्थडे पर रिलीज कर दिया गया है। इसमें लाल चंदन की तस्करी का कारोबार दिखाया गया है और इसके राजा पुष्पा राज का अंदाज देखने के बाद लोगों में इस फिल्म को लेकर क्रेज बढ़ गया है।

पुष्पा 2 में अल्लू अर्जुन साड़ी, जेवर और पूरे मेकअप के साथ बिल्कुल नए अवतार में दिख रहे हैं। टीजर में अल्लू के पॉवर पैक परफॉर्मेंस की झलक देखने के बाद फैंस ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपने-अपने रिएक्शन की बाढ़ ला दी है।

यह भी पढ़ें

Pushpa स्टार Allu Arjun ने 4 साल की उम्र में किया था डेब्यू, परफ्यूम और शाहरुख की ये मूवी पसंद, बर्थडे पर जानें अनसुने किस्से



पुष्पा 2 का टीजर देखकर ही फैंस ने इसे हिट बता दिया है। लोगों का कहना है कि बॉक्स ऑफिस पर ये मूवी धमाल मचा देगी। एक फैन ने लिखा, "जठारा का सही मतलब। 'पुष्पा 2: द रूल' टीजर फायर पर है।"

ट्रेंडिंग वीडियो