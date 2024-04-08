Pushpa 2 Twitter Reaction: अल्लू अर्जुन की 'पुष्पा 2' का टीजर आते ही छा गया, फैंस के रिएक्शन की आई सुनामी

मुंबईPublished: Apr 08, 2024 12:36:54 pm
Gausiya Bano
Pushpa 2 Teaser Out: अल्लू अर्जुन की फिल्म 'पुष्पा 2: द रूल' 15 अगस्त को थिएटर्स में रिलीज होगी। फिल्म का टीजर आज रिलीज कर दिया गया है, जिसे देखने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर इसके रिएक्शन की बाढ़ आ गई है।
