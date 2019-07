रूस में 4 गोल्ड जीतने वाली भावना टोकेकर की खूबसूरत तस्वीरें, 47 की उम्र में प्रैक्टिस देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

View this post on Instagram

My GOLD MEDAL performance in Asian powerlifting championship 2019 Chelyabinsk Russia. This wouldn't have been possible without you @power_beard ,well there are no words to describe how thankful I am.....for all the support nd guidance throughout the preparations and during the Championship even when you URSELF were going through a bad time personally nd that u were urself competing too....hats off for that........😍😍😍😍😍😍😍