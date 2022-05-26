scriptMcDonald's outlet sealed after lizard was found in cold drink, video | कोल्ड ड्रिंक में छिपकली मिलने के बाद सील किया गया मैक्डॉनल्ड आउटलेट, वीडियो वायरल | Patrika News

कोल्ड ड्रिंक में छिपकली मिलने के बाद सील किया गया मैक्डॉनल्ड आउटलेट, वीडियो वायरल

अहमदाबाद स्थित मैक्डॉनल्ड के एक आउटलेट में अब छिपकली मिलने (lizard in cold drink) का समाचार सामने आया है। ग्राहक की शिकायत पर स्थानीय निकाय ने आउटलेट का सील कर दिया है और जांच जारी है। घटना का वीडियो भी वायरल है।

जयपुर

Published: May 26, 2022 09:25:53 am

गुजरात के अहमदाबाद में एक मैक्डॉनल्ड आउटलेट (Ahemdabad Mcdonalds Cold Drink Oullet) में कोल्ड ड्रिंक में छिपकली पाए जाने का मामला सामने आया है। बताया जा रहा है कि ग्राहक के शिकायत करने पर उसको मैनेजर ने धमकाने की कोशिश की और रेस्टोरेंट से बाहर जाने का कहा। बाद में स्थानीय नगर निगम (Ahemdabad Nagar Nigam Acted) में शिकायत करने पर मामले में अब इस मैक्डॉनल्ड आउटलेट को सील किया गया है। एएनआई से प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार ये मामला करीब 5 दिन पुराना है। ग्राहक भार्गव जोशी ने एएनआई को बताया है कि जब उसने एरिया मैनेजर ने शिकायत तो उसने हंसते हुए कहा कि वह (सीसीटीवी) कैमरों की जांच करेंगे। पर वह नहीं लौटा तो, हमने उन पर कार्रवाई के लिए दबाव डाला। इस पर उन्होंने बिल की राशि लौटाने की पेशकश की थी।
भार्गव जोशी ने आगे बताया कि, इसके बाद मैनेजर ने उन्हें धमकी दी कि अगर हमने आउटलेट नहीं छोड़ा तो हम पुलिस को फोन करेंगे। इसके बाद फिर ग्राहक ने अहमदाबाद म्युनिसिपल कॉरपोरेशन के खाद्य एवं औषधि विभाग में शिकायत दर्ज कराई, जिन्होंने आउटलेट का निरीक्षण किया और उसे सील कर दिया है।
gujrat_macdonalds.jpg
अहमदाबाद नगर निगम ने की कार्रवाई
बता दें ग्राहक भार्गव जोशी ने मैकडॉनल्ड्स में कोल्ड ड्रिंक में छिपकली की तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर डाली है जो, वायरल हो गई है। जिसके बाद अधिकारियों ने इस मामले में कार्रवाई की है। बताया जा रहा है कि ग्राहक की शिकायत पर खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी देवांग पटेल ने अहमदाबाद में सार्वजनिक स्वास्थ्य प्रयोगशाला में परीक्षण के लिए रेस्तरां से नमूने एकत्र किए।
पटेल ने मामले में आगे की कार्रवाई होने तक रेस्तरां को तत्काल प्रभाव से सील करने का भी आदेश दिया है। एएमसी ने कहा है कि कि रेस्तरां को “बड़ी सार्वजनिक स्वास्थ्य सुरक्षा के लिए” सील किया जा रहा है। इसने रेस्तरां को नागरिक निकाय से पूर्व अनुमति के बिना संचालन फिर से शुरू नहीं करने का भी निर्देश दिया है।
हो सकती है छह महीने की सजा

मामले में मैकडॉनल्ड्स ने कथित तौर पर एक बयान में कहा, "हम इस घटना को देख रहे हैं जो कथित तौर पर अहमदाबाद आउटलेट पर हुई थी। जबकि हमने बार-बार जाँच की है और कुछ भी गलत नहीं पाया गया है, हम एक अच्छे कॉर्पोरेट नागरिक होने के नाते अधिकारियों के साथ सहयोग कर रहे हैं। ”
बता दें, FSSAI (भारतीय खाद्य सुरक्षा और मानक प्राधिकरण) के अनुसार, कोई भी व्यक्ति, जो स्वयं या उसकी ओर से किसी अन्य व्यक्ति द्वारा, अस्वास्थ्यकर या अस्वच्छ परिस्थितियों में मानव उपभोग के लिए किसी भी खाद्य पदार्थ का निर्माण करता है, उस पर अधिकतम एक लाख रुपए तक का जुर्माना लगाया जाएगा और छह महीने तक की कैद हो सकती है।
