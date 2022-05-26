कोल्ड ड्रिंक में छिपकली मिलने के बाद सील किया गया मैक्डॉनल्ड आउटलेट, वीडियो वायरल

Ahmedabad | Lizard was found in my soft drink at a McDonald's outlet. Area manager laughed over complaint& told us that he'll check (CCTV)cameras. He didn't return, meanwhile, order continues. When we pressed them to take action,they offered to return bill amount: B Joshi (25.05) pic.twitter.com/vi8pwX0C4k — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022

Ahmedabad, Gujarat | "...And threatened us to call police if we didn't leave the outlet. We then lodged a complaint with the food and drugs department who inspected and sealed the outlet," Bhargav Joshi further added (25.05) pic.twitter.com/X1lZDb0uA4— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022

@McDonalds @AmdavadAMC... respected sir....I am bhargav joshi from Ahmedabad... Sir aapke science City road pe jo aapki branch hai waha pe mene order Diya tha...to waha pe cock me se aap dekh lijiye kya nikla hai pic.twitter.com/25Bxn8qfNZ— Bhargav joshi (@Bhargav21001250) May 21, 2022

Here is video of this incidents happens with me...@McDonalds pic.twitter.com/UiUsaqjVn0— Bhargav joshi (@Bhargav21001250) May 21, 2022