सिर्फ पेट्रोल और डीजल ही नहीं, पांच चीजें हुईं सस्ती, केरल सरकार ने भी घटाया वैट, चेक करें आपके शहर में क्या हैं दाम

Reduction of Import Duty on key raw materials used in the Steel and Plastics industry. Notification no. 26/2022-Customs and 27/2022-Customs issued. pic.twitter.com/PXA1KArXmP

12. Measures are being taken up to improve the availability of #Cement and through better logistics to reduce the cost of cement.



Notifications with specific details on all the above will be issued by GoI within the next hour.— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) May 21, 2022