सिर्फ पेट्रोल और डीजल ही नहीं, पांच चीजें हुईं सस्ती, केरल सरकार ने भी घटाया वैट, चेक करें आपके शहर में क्या हैं दाम

पिछले दिनों थोक और खुदरा स्तर पर महंगाई के जो आँकड़े जारी हुए उसके संकेत साफ थे कि इस महंगाई में पेट्रोल और डीजल के रिकार्ड ऊंचे दामों का बड़ा योगदान था। जाहिर है, पेट्रोल और डीजल के दाम कम करने से बेहतर मंहगाई कम करने के लिए कोई दूसरी शुरुआत नहीं हो सकती।

जयपुर

Published: May 22, 2022 04:24:34 am

महंगाई के मोर्चे पर बैकफुट पर आ रही केंद्र की मोदी सरकार ने लगता है कि अब इस मुद्दे आगे निकलकर आक्रामक बैटिंग करने का मन बना लिया है। मोदी सरकार ने शनिवार 21 अप्रेल को सिर्फ पेट्रोल और डीजल के ही दाम कम नहीं किए बल्कि कुल पांच चीजों के दाम कम किए हैं। मोदी सरकार के इस कदम से विपक्ष पर दबाव बनना शुरू भी हो चुका है। मोदी सरकार के इस कदम के बाद केरल सरकार ने भी पेट्रोल और डीजल के दामों में कमी कर दी है।
सबसे पहले बात करते हैं कटौती के बाद पेट्रोल और डीजल के ताजा दामों की। मोदी सरकार ने पेट्रोल और डीजल पर एक्साइज ड्यूटी में क्रमश: 8 रुपए और 6 रुपए की कटौती की है। जारी किए गए नोटिफिकेशन में ये साफ कहा गया है कि ये कटौती इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर और रोड सेस को कम करके की गई है। लेकिन इस कटौती के बाद हर राज्य में दाम समान रूप से नहीं घटे हैं। दामों में कटौती उस राज्य में लगने वाले वैट के अनुसार हुई है। जिस राज्य में जितना अधिक वैट होगा , उस राज्य में पेट्रोल और डीजल के दाम उतने ही अधिक कम हो जाएंगे।
petrol.jpg
चलिए तो आपको बताते हैं कि ताजा कटौती के बाद किस राज्य में पेट्रोल और डीजल के दाम कितने हो गए हैं, और किस राज्य में कितने घटे हैं दाम। नीचे टेबल में 22 मई से लागू ताजा पेट्रोल और डीजल के दाम दिए गए हैं---
petrol_and_diesel_latest_price.jpgविपक्ष पर दाम कम करने का दबाव

भले ही विपक्ष के नेता फिलहाल ये कह रहे हैं कि मोदी सरकार ने 10 रुपए पेट्रोल और डीजल के दाम बढ़ाकर अगर उसके बाद 8-9 रुपए कम कर दिए हैं तो ये तो बस रेगिस्तान में झाड़ू लगाने जैसा है, लेकिन हकीकत में विपक्ष मोदी सरकार के इस कदम से दबाव में आ गया है और केरल सरकार ने पेट्रोल और डीजल के दाम कम भी किए हैं।
केरल में 2.41 रुपए अतिरिक्त सस्ता हुआ पेट्रोल, डीजल में भी ज्यादा घटे दाम

केंद्र की ओर से पेट्रोल-डीजल के दामों में कमी के बाद सबसे पहले केरल सरकार ने पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम घटाने का ऐलान किया है, बता दें, केरल उन विपक्ष की सरकारों में शामिल है जिसने जब केंद्र ने 4 नवंबर 2021 को पेट्रोल और डीजल के दाम कम किए थे तो नहीं घटाए थे। जिन अन्य विपक्षी राज्यों की सरकारों ने पिछली बार दाम नहीं घटाए थे उनमें केरल के साथ महाराष्‍ट्र, पश्चिम बंगाल, तमिलनाडु , आंध्र प्रदेश, तेलंगाना और झारखंड शामिल थे। लेकिन इस बार केंद्र की ओर से दामों में कमी किए जाने के साथ ही केरल सरकार ने भी पेट्रोल की कीमत में 2.41 रुपये और डीजल में भी1.36 रुपये प्रति लीटर की कटौती का ऐलान तत्काल प्रभाव से किया है। दरअसल इन दिनों पूरे देश में जिस तरह से महंगाई के खिलाफ आक्रोश पनप रहा है उसमें अब कोई राज्य ये जोखिम नहीं लेना चाहेगा कि वे महंगाई से चिंतित नहीं हैं। अब राज्‍यों को साफ संदेश मिल गया है कि अब गेंद उनके पाले में है। अगर वो लोगों को कोई अतिरिक्‍त राहत नहीं देंगे तो महंगाई से लड़ने की सारी वाहवाही मोदी सरकार बटोर ले जाएगी।
Steel, Iron ore और Plastic पर भी घटाई ड्यूटी, उज्जवला सिलिंडर पर भा राहत

गौर करने की बात ये भी है कि केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने 21 मई को सिलिसिलेवार करीब 10-12 ट्वीट किए और इस दौरान सिर्फ पेट्रोल और डीजल के भाव ही कम नहीं किए गए बल्कि गैस सिलिंडर पर 200 रुपए की सब्सिडी की राहत देने के साथ ही प्लास्टिक, स्टील और सीमेंट के दाम कैसे कम हो सकें इस दिशा में सिलसिलेवार कदम उठाने की घोषणा की गई है।
वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण द्वारा की गई घोषणा के अनुसार अब आयरन, स्टील और प्लास्टिक इंडस्ट्री में प्रयुक्त होने वाले महत्वपूर्ण कच्चे माल पर आयात ड्यूटी कम की गई है तथा आयरन आयस्क, पैलेट्स तथा विशिष्ट आयरन और स्टील उत्पादों पर एक्सपोर्ट ड्यूटी बढ़ा दी गई या लगा दी गई है।
Cement की उपलब्धता बढ़ाकर कम किए जाएंगे दाम
साथ ही एक घोषणा में ये कहा गया है कि सीमेंट की उपलब्धता बढ़ाने के लिए जरूरी कदम उठाए गए हैं, जिससे इसकी ट्रांसपोर्टेशन की लागत कम कर दामों पर काबू पाया जा सके। अब देखना ये होगा कि सरकार की इन घोषणाओं से महंगाई कब तक और कितनी काबू में आती है। अभी तक अनुभव यही रहा है कि एक बार किसी चीज के दाम उत्पादक द्वारा बढ़ा दिए जाने पर वह उन दामों को कम नहीं करते हैं या फिर नाम मात्र के लिए कम करते हैं।
