सिर्फ पेट्रोल और डीजल ही नहीं, पांच चीजें हुईं सस्ती, केरल सरकार ने भी घटाया वैट, चेक करें आपके शहर में क्या हैं दाम

चलिए तो आपको बताते हैं कि ताजा कटौती के बाद किस राज्य में पेट्रोल और डीजल के दाम कितने हो गए हैं, और किस राज्य में कितने घटे हैं दाम। नीचे टेबल में 22 मई से लागू ताजा पेट्रोल और डीजल के दाम दिए गए हैं---
Reduction of Central Excise Duty on Petrol & Diesel. Central excise duty has been reduced by ₹ 8 per litre for Petrol and by ₹ 6 per litre for Diesel (by reducing Road & Infrastructure Cess).— CBIC (@cbic_india) May 21, 2022
Notification no. 02/2022- Central Excise & Notification no. 25/2022 - Customs issued. pic.twitter.com/SzlcJDKdqG
Reduction of Import Duty on key raw materials used in the Steel and Plastics industry.— CBIC (@cbic_india) May 21, 2022
Notification no. 26/2022-Customs and 27/2022-Customs issued. pic.twitter.com/PXA1KArXmP
12. Measures are being taken up to improve the availability of #Cement and through better logistics to reduce the cost of cement.
Notifications with specific details on all the above will be issued by GoI within the next hour.— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) May 21, 2022
Export duties have been levied or increased on Iron ores, pellets and specified iron and steel products.
Notification no. 28/2022-Customs and 29/2022-Customs issued. pic.twitter.com/1F9LEKgDWn— CBIC (@cbic_india) May 21, 2022
Cement की उपलब्धता बढ़ाकर कम किए जाएंगे दाम
Ujjwala Yojana has helped crores of Indians, especially women. Today’s decision on Ujjwala subsidy will greatly ease family budgets. https://t.co/tHNKmoinHH— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2022