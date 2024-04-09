scriptधोनी-जडेजा के बीच हुई सीक्रेट बातचीत को तुषार देशपांडे ने कर दी लीक, मैच के दौरान भड़क सकते थे दर्शक | ipl 2024 tushar deshpande reveals ms dhoni ravindra jadeja conversatio | Patrika News
धोनी-जडेजा के बीच हुई सीक्रेट बातचीत को तुषार देशपांडे ने कर दी लीक, मैच के दौरान भड़क सकते थे दर्शक

कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स के खिलाफ चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने शानदार जीत हासिल कर ली। इस मुकाबले में रवींद्र जडेजा और तुषार देशपांडे ने शानदार गेंदबाजी की और चेन्नई को जीत की पटरी पर लौटाया।

cskkk.jpg
इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग 2024 के 22वें मुकाबले में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स को 7 विकेट से हराकर सीजन की तीसरी जीत हासिल की। इस मुकाबले में धोनी बल्लेबाजी के लिए आए लेकिन सिर्फ 3 गेंदों में एक रन बना सके। धोनी के आने से पहले रवींद्र जडेजा बल्लेबाजी के लिए आ रहे थे लेकिन धोनी की गुंज सुनकर वह वापस चले गए और माही ने मैदान पर कदम रखा। धोनी ने जैसे ही ड्रेसिंग रुम से पहला कदम बाहर रखा, स्टेडियम उनके नाम से गुंजने लगा। मैदान पर मौजूद कई खिलाड़ियों को तो अपने कान बंद करने पड़े।
हालांकि इन सब घटनाओं से पहले रवींद्र जडेजा और महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के बीच सिक्रेट बातचीत हुई थी, जिसको तुषार देशपांडे ने मैच के बाद सबको बता दिया। तुषार देशपांडे ने कहा, "धोनी भाई ने बस रवींद्र जडेजा से पहले बल्लेबाजी के लिए जाने की एक्टिंग करने के लिए कहा था। मैनें चेंजिंग रूम में ऐसा सुना था।" धोनी से पहले जब रवींद्र जडेजा मैदान पर बैटिंग पर जाने की एक्टिंग कर रहे थे तो फैंस धोनी-धोनी नाम के नारे लगाने पड़े, जिसके बाद धोनी बल्लेबाजी के लिए आए।
इस मुकाबले से पहले चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स अपने 2 मैच हार चुकी थी। इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग 2024 के 22वें मुकाबले में कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 20 ओवर में 9 विकेट गंवाकर 137 रन बनाए। 138 रन के लक्ष्य को चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने 18वें ओवर में ही सिर्फ 3 विकेट गंवाकर हासिल कर लिया। चेन्नई के ऋतुराज गायकवाड़ ने नाबाद अर्धशतकीय पारी खेली।
