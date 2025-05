109m six! 👏



Ravindra Jadeja hit a MONSTROUS maximum during his fighting knock of 77*(45)! 🔥



Watch his full knock▶️ https://t.co/76RyGG8wAn#TATAIPL | #RCBvCSK | @ChennaiIPL | @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/L5Lv6291pT