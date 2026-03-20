Agra Navratri Tragedy: Bolero Crash Kills 5, Including Father and Son Returning from Darshan

Agra Accident News: A horrific accident has occurred in the Chitrahat area of Agra, Uttar Pradesh. A Bolero vehicle collided with a tree. Five members of the same family died in this accident. Three people were seriously injured. This accident happened on the night of the first day of Navratri. The family was a resident of Etawah. It was the first day of Navratri. All members had gone to visit the famous Kaila Devi temple in Rajasthan. They were returning late at night from there. The accident occurred due to fatigue and darkness on the way.
The accident occurred on Thursday night around 11 PM. The location was near the Chitrahat police station area, Agra. The Bolero vehicle was moving at high speed. Suddenly, it collided with a tree. The collision was so severe that the front of the vehicle was completely crushed. Half of the car's roof was torn off. There was a loud noise like an explosion.
Kanta Prasad (70 years old)
Devendra (35 years old)
Seema (30 years old)
Aradhya (3 years old)
Rishi (20 years old)
Three people were injured in the accident. Aditya – Devendra's son, Rashmi – Rishabh's wife, Avnish. The injured were first taken to the local Community Health Centre (CHC). After first aid there, they were referred to Saifai Medical College. Their condition is reported to be critical.
Villagers from the surrounding area reported that there was a very loud noise like an explosion after the collision. Everyone rushed to the spot. The car doors were jammed. They were not opening. People tried to rescue those inside by breaking the windows. Then the police were informed. The police reached the spot quickly. The police broke open the car doors and pulled everyone out. The deceased were sent for post-mortem. The police are investigating the causes of the accident. Speeding, sleep, or road conditions are all under investigation.
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