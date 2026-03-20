Agra Navratri Tragedy: Bolero Crash Kills 5, Including Father and Son Returning from Darshan

Villagers from the surrounding area reported that there was a very loud noise like an explosion after the collision. Everyone rushed to the spot. The car doors were jammed. They were not opening. People tried to rescue those inside by breaking the windows. Then the police were informed. The police reached the spot quickly. The police broke open the car doors and pulled everyone out. The deceased were sent for post-mortem. The police are investigating the causes of the accident. Speeding, sleep, or road conditions are all under investigation.