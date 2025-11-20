India's First Bullet Train to Connect Surat and Vapi in 2027, Reducing Travel Time to 2 Hours

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor has a total length of 508 kilometres. Trains on this route will travel at a maximum speed of 320 km/h. If the train makes only four stops, the entire journey will be completed in 1 hour and 58 minutes. With stops at all 12 stations, the journey will take 2 hours and 17 minutes. The minister mentioned that the entire line will be operational by 2029, with a train running every 10 minutes during peak hours.