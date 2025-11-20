Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Ahmedabad

India's First Bullet Train to Connect Surat and Vapi in 2027, Reducing Travel Time to 2 Hours

India's First Bullet Train: India's first bullet train will start on the 100 km Surat–Vapi section in 2027, giving the general public their first experience of high-speed rail.

2 min read
Google source verification

Ahmedabad

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 20, 2025

First Bullet Train

India’s first bullet train (ANI)

Bullet Train Project: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made a significant announcement, stating that the country's first bullet train will begin operations on a 100-kilometre stretch between Surat and Vapi in Gujarat by August 2027. This will not be a mere test run but a full commercial operation.

Mumbai to Ahmedabad in Just 1 Hour 58 Minutes

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor has a total length of 508 kilometres. Trains on this route will travel at a maximum speed of 320 km/h. If the train makes only four stops, the entire journey will be completed in 1 hour and 58 minutes. With stops at all 12 stations, the journey will take 2 hours and 17 minutes. The minister mentioned that the entire line will be operational by 2029, with a train running every 10 minutes during peak hours.

Breakthrough in Historic Tunnel

Another major achievement has been made in the project. A breakthrough has been achieved in India's first high-speed rail undersea tunnel (13.1-meter diameter, single tube). Bullet trains travelling in both directions will be able to run simultaneously in this tunnel. State-of-the-art safety equipment such as piezometers, inclinometers, and automatic air pumps have been installed in the tunnel.

Previous Plan vs. Current Plan

Initially, there were plans to start the Surat-Bilimora (approximately 50 km) section first.
Now, the first operational section will be 100 km (Surat-Vapi), double the original plan.
Over 320 km of viaduct has been completed so far.

Japan's Shinkansen or the Next-Generation E10 Series?

The Railway Minister stated that Shinkansen technology is perfectly suited for Indian weather conditions, safety standards, and reliability. There is a possibility that Japan's newest E10 series Shinkansen trains could be operated on this corridor. The final decision is pending, but the Japanese system is currently the frontrunner.

Regarding Fares

Ashwini Vaishnaw clarified that the bullet train will not be exclusively for the affluent. The fares will be kept "reasonable" so that the middle class can also benefit from it. This project will also set standards for future indigenous "Make in India" bullet train projects.

Why is it a Game-Changer?

In 2027, this 100 km section will give the general public their first experience of the true power of India's high-speed rail. It will bring major cities in Gujarat and Maharashtra much closer to each other. This will provide a tremendous boost to economic activities, employment, and investment.

Published on:

20 Nov 2025 09:49 am

English News / Gujarat / Ahmedabad / India's First Bullet Train to Connect Surat and Vapi in 2027, Reducing Travel Time to 2 Hours

Ahmedabad

Gujarat

