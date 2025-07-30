Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad arrests Al-Qaeda mastermind, busts terror module

Based on the intelligence, the ATS deployed four teams in Delhi, Noida, Modasa, and Ahmedabad. With the assistance of the Delhi Special Cell, UP ATS, and local police, the four accused were apprehended on 21 and 22 July. During the investigation, a sword and AQIS jihadi literature, including material related to ‘Operation Sindur’, were recovered from Fardeen Sheikh. A video was also found on Fardeen's mobile phone, showing him brandishing a sword and saying, "This was the only thing missing; now everything is complete."