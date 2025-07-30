Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad arrests Al-Qaeda mastermind, busts terror module

The Gujarat (ATS) has arrested the alleged mastermind and exposed a large module linked to Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), the Indian unit of the terrorist organisation. This action is considered a significant achievement for the country's internal security.
On 30 July 2025, the ATS arrested a 30-year-old woman, Sama Parveen, from Bengaluru. She was linked to Al-Qaeda and involved in spreading online hatred. Before this, the ATS had arrested four other terrorists – Mohammad Faik, Mohammad Fardeen, Saifullah Qureshi, and Zishan Ali – from Delhi, Noida, and various parts of Gujarat.
On 10 June 2025, Gujarat ATS Deputy SP Harsh Upadhyay received intelligence that anti-national and inflammatory content was being spread through several Instagram accounts. These accounts shared AQIS terrorist content, jihadi videos, and messages promoting violence. The aim was to radicalise youth and incite violence against India's democratic system.
Based on the intelligence, the ATS deployed four teams in Delhi, Noida, Modasa, and Ahmedabad. With the assistance of the Delhi Special Cell, UP ATS, and local police, the four accused were apprehended on 21 and 22 July. During the investigation, a sword and AQIS jihadi literature, including material related to ‘Operation Sindur’, were recovered from Fardeen Sheikh. A video was also found on Fardeen's mobile phone, showing him brandishing a sword and saying, "This was the only thing missing; now everything is complete."
According to the ATS, the arrested terrorists were attempting to conceal their activities using social media and auto-delete apps. They were promoting Al-Qaeda's ideology through Instagram, which included establishing Sharia law and overthrowing democracy in India. Mohammad Faik was also found to be in contact with Pakistani Instagram accounts that were supplying him with jihadi material.
A case has been registered against the accused under sections 13, 18, 38, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), along with sections 113, 152, 196, and 68 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Fardeen and Saifullah have been remanded for 14 days, while the other two accused will be produced in court.
ATS DIG Sunil Joshi stated that material promoting Gazwa-e-Hind, Kafir, and violence was recovered from the accused's mobile phones. This module was plotting to spread communal hatred and carry out terrorist activities in the country. The ATS says the investigation is ongoing, and further arrests of individuals linked to this module are possible.