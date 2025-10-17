Ravindra Jadeja’s wife gets major responsibility as Gujarat government inducts 19 new faces

Rivaba Jadeja is the BJP MLA from the Jamnagar North constituency and this will be her first term in the cabinet. She has been handed this significant responsibility just three years after entering politics, which is seen as part of the BJP's strategy to promote young leadership. In the cabinet, Harsh Sanghvi has been promoted to cabinet rank, while leaders such as Swaroopji Thakor, Pravinkumar Mali, Rushikesh Patel, Darshana Vaghela, Kunvarji Bavaliya, Arjun Modhwadia, Parshottam Solanki, Jitendra Vaghani, Prafull Pansheriya, and Kanubhai Desai have also been included.