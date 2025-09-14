Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Gujarat Factory Fire Causes Panic; 15 Fire Engines Respond

A massive fire broke out unexpectedly at a chemical factory in Bharuch, Gujarat, causing panic. More than 15 fire engines were dispatched to the scene upon learning of the incident.

Ahmedabad

Patrika Desk

Sep 14, 2025

Fire Accident
Fire (Image: ANI)

A massive fire broke out on Sunday morning at Sanghavi Organics Private Limited, a chemical factory located in the Panoli GIDC area of Bharuch district, Gujarat. Local authorities responded swiftly, dispatching over 15 fire engines to the scene. Firefighters are working tirelessly to contain the blaze, but the fire is spreading rapidly, causing widespread panic in the area.

No Reports of Casualties

The flames are reaching the sky, and thick black smoke has engulfed the entire area, spreading fear among nearby villages and the industrial zone. Some reports suggest that residents are being evacuated to safer locations due to the smoke. However, there have been no reports of casualties or injuries so far.

Short Circuit Suspected as Cause

Eyewitnesses reported that the fire started around 8 am, possibly due to a chemical reaction or a short circuit. A fire department official stated that special equipment is being used to extinguish the fire, but the chemicals are making the task challenging. The Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) team has also arrived at the scene to investigate the environmental impact.

Investigation Underway

Local police have sealed off the area around the factory and launched an investigation. A forensic team may be called in to determine the exact cause of the fire. Currently, efforts are underway to bring the situation under control, and the administration has appealed to the public to avoid rumours and cooperate.

Published on:

14 Sept 2025 12:14 pm

English News / National News / Gujarat Factory Fire Causes Panic; 15 Fire Engines Respond
